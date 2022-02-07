World
China, US should address trade issues on basis of mutual respect: Chinese foreign ministry – Times of India
BEIJING: China and the United States ought to tackle commerce points on the premise of mutual respect, the Chinese foreign ministry mentioned on Monday, as US officers urged Beijing to take concrete motion to satisfy commitments underneath a commerce deal.
There are not any winners from commerce frictions, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the overseas ministry, instructed reporters in a information convention.
