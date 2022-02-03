China will do its best to deliver “streamlined, safe and splendid” Olympic Winter Games: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a video handle on the opening ceremony of the 139th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saying that China will do its greatest to ship to the world a streamlined, secure and splendid Olympic Winter Games, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

Xi prolonged a heat welcome to IOC President Thomas Bach and IOC members who’ve gathered in Beijing, the primary metropolis to host each the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, in the course of the Spring Festival, and held the 139th IOC Session.

Noting that the world as we speak, underneath the mixed influence of modifications unseen in 100 years and a once-in-a-century pandemic, is coming into a brand new interval of turbulence and transformation and dealing with a number of challenges to humanity, Xi stated the IOC has led the Olympic Movement in forging forward with braveness and fortitude, taking part in an necessary and distinctive function in galvanizing world solidarity and cooperation to tide over this troublesome time.

He thanked the IOC for its energetic contribution to the event of sport in China through the years and for its robust help and steerage for China’s bid and preparation for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Xi pressured that from “One World, One Dream” in 2008 to “Together for a Shared Future” in 2022, China has taken an energetic half within the Olympic Movement and persistently championed the Olympic spirit. China is dedicated to pursuing the Olympic excellent with concrete actions.

“By preparing for and organizing the Winter Games, we have successfully engaged 300 million Chinese in sport on snow and ice. We have also promoted regional development, ecological conservation, green and innovative solutions and the betterment of people’s lives in China, and created greater space for the development of winter sport worldwide,” he stated.

Noting that the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will open on Friday, Xi stated the world is popping its eyes to China, and China is prepared. “China will do its best to deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Games, and act on the Olympic motto ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together’.”