China’s Economic Data Hints at Cost of Zero Covid Strategy

BEIJING — Faced with its worst Covid-19 outbreak but, China has been implementing an increasing variety of mass quarantines, strict lockdowns and border controls. The measures might but work, however official information launched on Monday present they’re exacting a grim toll on the world’s second-largest economic system.

China’s economic system expanded 4.8 p.c within the first three months of this yr in comparison with the identical interval final yr. That tempo was barely quicker than the ultimate three months of final yr, and it additionally obscured a looming drawback.

Much of that development was recorded in January and February. Last month, financial exercise slowed as Shenzhen, the know-how hub within the south, after which Shanghai, the nation’s greatest metropolis, and different vital industrial facilities shut down. The lockdowns suspended meeting strains, grounded employees, trapped truck drivers and snarled ports. They confined a whole lot of tens of millions of shoppers at house.