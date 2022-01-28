China’s embassy in Riyadh welcomes Saudi Crown Prince to attend Olympics

China’s Embassy in Riyadh welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who might be attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 4, in accordance with a put up on the embassy’s Twitter account.

The embassy additionally stated it hopes this go to will “promote the development of the global Olympic field and the development of Sino-Saudi comprehensive strategic relations.”

The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off in a single week, placing sports activities at center-stage following preparations which were clouded by diplomatic boycotts and the COVID-19 pandemic that has pressured the Games right into a tightly sealed bubble.

Beijing will turn out to be the primary metropolis to host each the Summer and Winter Games, and a few venues from 2008 might be re-used, together with the Bird’s Nest stadium, the place the opening ceremony will once more be overseen by famed Chinese director Zhang Yimou.

Almost every part else is totally different.

Where the 2008 Summer Games dazzled in what was a thought of China’s arrival on the world stage, the Winter Olympics might be staged by a rustic that has grown far wealthier, extra highly effective and, beneath President Xi Jinping, extra authoritarian and more and more at odds with the West.

In the COVID-19 period, China has remoted itself with a zero-tolerance coverage, cancelling almost all worldwide flights, which means Olympic athletes and others should fly straight right into a Games bubble on charters.

