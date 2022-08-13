China’s Hainan reports 3,315 confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

South China’s Hainan Province has registered 3,315 confirmed

COVID-19 instances and three,084 asymptomatic ones because the province’s

present resurgence started on Aug. 1, native authorities stated at a

press briefing on Saturday, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

The COVID-19 scenario in Hainan’s coastal resort metropolis of Sanya

continues to develop quickly, and the epidemic scenario in

Hainan’s cities and counties, together with Danzhou and Lingshui, is in

the event stage, in accordance with the provincial COVID-19

prevention and management headquarters.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, eight COVID-19 sufferers had been discharged

from hospital after restoration in Hainan.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, 7,321 guests stranded in Sanya left by

airplane, and 1,514 guests stranded in Haikou, the provincial

capital, left by airplane.