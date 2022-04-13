China’s Jan-March overall trade with Russia rises 28 percent to $38.2 bln

China’s general commerce with Russia rose to 243.03 billion yuan ($38.18 billion) in January-March, a Chinese customs spokesman stated on Wednesday, up 27.8 % from a yr earlier.

China’s complete commerce with Ukraine climbed to 29.6 billion yuan within the first quarter, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen stated at a press convention, up 10.6 %.

China’s commerce with each Russia and Ukraine has maintained an uptrend, Li stated, including that China’s financial and commerce cooperation with different international locations together with Russia and Ukraine will stay regular.

China’s general commerce with Russia reached 190.12 billion yuan in January-March 2021, whereas its commerce with Ukraine stood at 26.77 billion yuan, based on earlier customs knowledge.

