China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

The income of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC),

a number one oil and fuel producer in China, jumped 84 p.c 12 months on

12 months within the first half of this 12 months, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

The firm raked in 202.36 billion yuan (29.55 billion U.S.

{dollars}) of working income through the interval, based on a

assertion filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Net revenue attributable to shareholders of the listed firm

was 71.89 billion yuan, hovering 116 p.c from the identical interval

final 12 months.

CNOOC attributed the sound efficiency to its efforts in

growing storage and manufacturing, in addition to selling main

initiatives, scientific and technological improvements and inexperienced

improvement.