China’s oldest couple celebrate their 90th anniversary. Watch heartwarming video

It is usually mentioned that marriages are made in heaven as it’s a union of two people who find themselves supposed to remain collectively for all times. It is without doubt one of the most lovely bonds that exist. It is heartwarming to see people who find themselves married to one another for a very long time and have so many reminiscences to cherish. Like this lovable Chinese couple who celebrated their ninetieth anniversary not too long ago. A video of the couple’s celebration was uploaded by Good News Movement on Instagram six hours in the past and it has already been seen over 5 lakh instances.

The couple is the oldest in China as the person is 109 years outdated and the girl is 108, based on the caption of the video. In the video, the couple is seen dressed of their marriage ceremony finery. The man is sporting a black swimsuit whereas the girl is sporting a white robe. The couple is seen posing for photographs whereas holding on to one another and it’s simply too lovable to look at. The video of the couple will certainly soften your coronary heart.

“China’s oldest couple celebrate their 90th anniversary at 108 and 109 years old,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The put up received quite a few feedback as folks have been overwhelmed after seeing the couple.

“You know when you come here there is a 50/50 chance of tears,” commented an Instagram person. “I don’t even have the words for how incredible and sweet this is,” posted one other. A 3rd mentioned, “This is the best damn thing I’ve ever seen.” “So beautiful. I wish everyone a long lasting and beautiful love,” posted one more.

What do you consider this heartwarming video?