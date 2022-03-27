China’s Shanghai To Impose Phased Lockdown To Curb Covid Outbreak

Shanghai will launch a phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak

Shanghai:

Shanghai will launch a phased lockdown to curb an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak that has hit China with its highest caseloads because the early days of the pandemic, town authorities stated Sunday.

China’s greatest metropolis will lock down its jap half for 5 days of testing starting on Monday, the federal government stated, adopted by an analogous lockdown of its western facet starting on April 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)