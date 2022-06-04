China’s Tiananmen victims won’t be forgotten, US says

The efforts of the victims of China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and round Tiananmen Square 33 years in the past won’t be forgotten, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned, as Hong Kong warned in opposition to illegal gatherings.

Saturday marks the anniversary of Chinese troops opening hearth to finish the student-led unrest in and across the sq. in central Beijing. Chinese authorities ban any public commemoration of the occasion on the mainland, and the Hong Kong authorities have clamped down.

In a press release on Saturday Asia time, Blinken termed the crackdown “a brutal assault”.

“The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten. Each year, we honour and remember those who stood up for human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he mentioned.

“While many are no longer able to speak up themselves, we and many around the world continue to stand up on their behalf and support their peaceful efforts to promote democracy and the rights of individuals,” Blinken mentioned.

“To the people of China and to those who continue to stand against injustice and seek freedom, we will not forget June 4.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, at a routine information convention on Thursday, reiterated Beijing’s line on the occasions. “The Chinese government has long ago come to a clear conclusion about the political incident that happened in late 1980s,” he mentioned.

Hong Kong on Saturday deployed heavy safety close to Victoria Park, the place individuals had come collectively for an annual vigil earlier than the pandemic hit, as authorities blocked off essential elements of the venue and warned individuals in opposition to unlawful gatherings.

The metropolis’s chief, Carrie Lam, mentioned this week that any occasions to commemorate these killed within the 1989 crackdown could be topic to nationwide safety legal guidelines.

China imposed a troublesome nationwide safety legislation on Hong Kong in June 2020 punishing acts of subversion, terrorism and collusion with overseas forces with as much as life in jail.

The authorities has banned the annual vigil since 2020, citing coronavirus restrictions. Some democracy campaigners accuse authorities of utilizing these guidelines to suppress activism, which officers reject.

Current COVID-19 restrictions permit as much as eight individuals to dine collectively, although gatherings exterior are capped at 4 individuals.

Last yr, police blocked off the Hong Kong park to forestall individuals gathering to commemorate the anniversary and arrested the deliberate vigil’s oorganizer.

Activists plan to assemble on Saturday in democratically dominated Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, to commemorate the anniversary.

Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council referred to as on Friday on Beijing “to address the historical facts of the Tiananmen Square Incident with sincerity, embark on political reforms (and) implement democratic governance”.

