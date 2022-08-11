China’s top 5 wolf warrior diplomats sinking their fangs into Europe

Press play to hearken to this text

Call it diplomacy with Chinese traits.

As Beijing more and more views itself as locked in an ideological and political contest with the West, the overseas ministry not performs good as usually because it used to. Wolf warrior diplomacy — named after two nationalistic motion films depicting a Chinese military hero combating villains in Asia and Africa — has grow to be a pattern, and never simply in Washington or on the ministry podium again in Beijing. The pack can also be proliferating in Europe.

POLITICO takes a take a look at who howls the loudest.

China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye | Guillaume Souvant/AFP by way of Getty Images

LU SHAYE

Wolf ranking:

China’s ambassador to France is the dominant alpha of wolf warrior diplomats. His most up-to-date efficiency revealed Beijing’s plan to “re-educate” Taiwan’s public after China brings the self-ruling democratic island again beneath its management.

His remarks to BFM TV got here on the top of navy rigidity final week over Taiwan following the go to by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“After the reunification, we’ll do re-education,” he mentioned. “I am sure that at that time, the people of Taiwan will be in favor of reunification again. They will become patriotic again.”

He then defended his use of the controversial time period “re-education” — broadly related to Beijing’s incarceration of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang — blaming Taipei for “indoctrinating” individuals to be anti-Chinese.

It’s not the primary time the 57-year-old’s assaults raised eyebrows in Paris. During the coronavirus pandemic, the embassy beneath his watch began publishing disinformation about how France was dealing with the virus, saying at one level that nursing dwelling employees had been abandoning these of their care to die. The French overseas ministry summoned him — however extra insults from the Chinese embassy had been to observe.

Last yr, the embassy launched a web-based assault in opposition to Antoine Bondaz, a China scholar at Foundation for Strategic Research, calling him “petite frappe,” (delinquent no one), “hyène folle” (mad hyena) and “troll idéologique” (ideological troll) over his feedback about Taiwan. Lu was, once more, summoned.

For Lu himself, the “wolf warrior” tag is a badge of honor.

Chinese Ambassador to London Zheng Zeguang | Pool picture by Jonathan Brady/AFP by way of Getty Images

ZHENG ZEGUANG

Wolf ranking:

China’s high envoy to London is one other ambassador on the vanguard of warding off Taiwan sympathizers — particularly as British prime ministerial hopeful Liz Truss vows to assist Taiwan defend itself.

“We call on the U.K. not to underestimate the high level of sensitivity of the Taiwan question, and abide by the promises they’ve made,” he instructed a uncommon press convention on the embassy. “Don’t follow the U.S. to play with fire, for those who play with fire shall burn themselves!”

On Wednesday, Zheng was summoned to Britain’s overseas workplace on instruction from Foreign Secretary Truss.

Zheng was fast to settle right into a political storm when he began his job final yr. He was barred from coming into parliament, after a choice made by Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, based mostly on the Chinese authorities’s sanctions in opposition to MPs who had been crucial of the Communist authorities.

Still, British lawmakers say Zheng’s rhetoric is a step down from his instant predecessor, Liu Xiaoming. “The reason why there’s a warrior fighting wolf is because there are wolves in this world,” Liu mentioned in 2020. “I myself will and I also encourage my diplomats at the embassy to speak out, to set the record straight.”

Wu Hongbo | Tobias Kleinschmidt/EPA

WU HONGBO

Wolf ranking:

As the overseas ministry’s particular envoy for European affairs, Wu’s job is to satisfy Europe’s diplomats in China and sometimes tour across the Continent — solely to point out how little he cares about their political system, and its democratic divisions.

Top EU diplomats discover, for instance, that they’re being stalked by the wolf pack for utterances from the European Parliament, which takes a far tougher line on human rights abuses than the EU’s non-confrontational European External Action Service.

“You are telling us that you have nothing to do with the European Parliament. That’s not OK for China,” Wu reportedly instructed the EU’s Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis, in response to South China Morning Post. “Whatever the separation of powers in the EU, we recognize only one.”

Wu, 70, is a seasoned diplomat and a former under-secretary-general on the U.N. Previously he served because the assistant overseas minister in command of Europe.

According to a diplomat who knew him again then, “Wu’s very assertive and much more so than his contemporaries, considering that Wolf Warrior wasn’t a trend yet at that time.”

Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken | Sean Gallup/Getty Images

WU KEN

Wolf ranking:

The Chinese ambassador to Germany is aware of precisely the place to chunk, when he must.

When the Berlin institution was floating the concept of tightening its grip over Chinese telecoms large Huawei three years in the past, due to safety issues, he went straight for the jugular and made a thinly veiled non-threat-that-was-actually-a-threat to punish Germany’s hallowed automobile trade, which is deeply strategically weak due to its China operations.

“Can we also say that German cars are not safe because we’re in a position to manufacture our own cars?” Wu mentioned, earlier than including: “No, that would be pure protectionism.”

He additionally attacked then Foreign Minister Heiko Maas personally when he met with Hong Kong scholar chief Joshua Wong in 2019. “It is a shame that Germany allowed a Hong Kong separatist to visit and meet with political leaders, including the foreign minister himself,” Wu mentioned.

Observers famous that he’s since toned issues down a bit, however they count on the embassy in Berlin to get assertive once more when Germany unveils a brand new China technique later this yr.

China’s Ambassador to Sweden Gui Congyou | Onas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AFP by way of Getty Images

GUI CONGYOU

Wolf ranking:

Gui might have left his put up as ambassador to Sweden nearly a yr in the past, however Swedish diplomats nonetheless have vivid recollections of this unforgettable pack chief. He was envoy throughout a interval of intense Stockholm-Beijing tensions that initially centered on China’s detention of Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai and spiraled into restrictions on Huawei and ZTE in offering 5G infrastructure.

Gui was one of many fiercest Wolf Warrior diplomats not solely in Europe, however inside China’s whole diplomatic system. Sweden’s opposition lawmakers repeatedly demanded he be listed as persona non grata.

Perhaps his most well-known offensive was going after journalists who wrote critically about his nation, letting them know they had been the pipsqueaks.

Comparing Swedish media to a “lightweight boxer,” he mentioned: “It’s like a 48kg light-weight boxer who’s attempting to impress a boxing match with an 86kg heavyweight, and the 86kg boxer needs to be good and defend the 48kg boxer, so he tells him to go away and be careful for himself.

“But the lightweight boxer doesn’t listen, and instead continues to provoke the heavyweight, and even forces his way into his home. So what choice does the heavyweight boxer have?” he mentioned, in response to Swedish media.