China’s Xi asks Putin to negotiate with Ukraine

In a serious diplomatic intervention, Chinese President Xi Jinping has requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to barter with Ukraine — with Beijing providing no clear endorsement of the ongoing war.

“The situation in eastern Ukraine has undergone rapid changes, drawing great attention from the international community. China’s position would be based on the right and wrong in relation to the Ukraine issue itself,” Xi advised Putin on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In additional remarks that in all probability gained’t go down effectively within the Kremlin, Xi stated: “China supports Russia and Ukraine in resolving the issue through negotiation.”

While China sees Russia as a core companion, the Kremlin’s conflict puts China in a bind given Beijing’s problem in approving the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“China is consistent in the fundamental position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abiding by the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter,” Xi stated.

Notably, Xi’s readout made no reference to earlier makes an attempt by China in charge NATO growth or U.S. affect for issues within the area, although he stated: “It is necessary to abandon the Cold War mentality, attach importance to and respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations.”

“China is willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept,” he added.

Chinese media additionally reported Putin as saying Russia “is willing to begin” high-level negotiations with Ukraine, although it’s unclear whether or not the Russian president connected any situation or specified when that may occur.