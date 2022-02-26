China’s Xi, in message to North Korea’s Kim, vows cooperation under ‘new situation’

Chinese President Xi Jinping confused to North Korean chief Kim Jong Un the importance of cooperation between the 2 nations, North Korea’s state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

In a message to Kim, Xi mentioned China is able to work, along with the Korean facet, to steadily develop the China-DPRK relations of friendship and cooperation … “under a new situation,” KCNA mentioned.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is North Korea’s official identify.

KCNA didn’t additional elaborate on the character of “a new situation.”

Xi made the remarks in response to Kim’s congratulatory message for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games and a verbal message of congratulation quickly after the profitable closing of the video games, in keeping with KCNA.

Earlier this week, Kim, in a verbal message to Xi, vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and collectively “frustrate” threats and hostile insurance policies from the United States and its allies.

North Korea didn’t take part within the Games, which ended on Sunday. In a earlier letter from sports activities authorities in January, North Korea blamed “hostile forces” and COVID-19 dangers for not with the ability to attend.

North Korean athletes weren’t eligible to compete underneath their nationwide flag after the nation did not ship a staff to the Tokyo Summer Olympics final yr, citing COVID-19 issues. China has been North Korea’s solely main ally for the reason that two signed a treaty in 1961.

