China’s Xi speaks to President Putin, calls for ‘negotiation’ with Ukraine

China’s President Xi Jinping mentioned he supported fixing the Ukraine disaster by talks in a name with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state media mentioned Friday, after Moscow launched an invasion of its neighbor.

In a readout of the decision on state broadcaster CCTV, Xi identified that the “situation in eastern Ukraine has undergone rapid changes… (and) China supports Russia and Ukraine to resolve the issue through negotiation.”

Russian forces have launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing air strikes and sending troops deep into the nation, after weeks of diplomatic efforts failed to discourage Putin from launching the army operation.

Beijing has trod a cautious diplomatic line on the disaster and refused to name it an “invasion” or condemn the actions of Russia, its shut ally.

Xi mentioned on the decision with Putin it was essential to “abandon the Cold War mentality, attach importance to and respect the reasonable security concerns of all countries, and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiations.”

According to the Chinese media readout, Putin outlined the explanations for Russia launching the “special military operation,” and instructed Xi that NATO and the United States had “long ignored Russia’s reasonable security concerns.”

He additionally instructed Xi on the decision that Russia was prepared to carry “high-level” talks with Ukraine.

As the disaster has escalated, China has been compelled to steadiness its shut Russia ties with main financial pursuits in Europe.

And Moscow’s strategy is in stark distinction to China’s long-standing said international coverage place of non-interference in different international locations’ inside affairs.

Xi mentioned China was “willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at the core”, in line with the CCTV readout.

