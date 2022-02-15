Chinatown Mourns Christina Lee After Deadly Stabbing And Demands Action: ‘We Deserve To Be Safe’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Chinatown residents crammed with grief and anger after the killing of 35-year-old Christina Lee will collect once more Tuesday close to the condominium constructing the place she was adopted dwelling and stabbed to dying.

CBS2 is learning more about the suspect, who remained quiet throughout his first courtroom look Monday. But the group needs everybody to listen to them loud and clear, one thing wants to alter.

READ MORE: Mayor Adams Says Chinatown Stabbing Another Reason For State To Review Bail Reform

“We deserve to be safe — not feel, but be safe — in our city, in our homes,” Chinatown resident Susan Lee stated.

Police stated 25-year-old Assamad Nash adopted the sufferer dwelling and pushed his manner inside her Chrystie Street condominium, the place he grabbed a kitchen knife.

Authorities stated Nash is homeless.

“Many of the crimes in our community are committed by homeless individuals who are mentally distressed,” one particular person stated Monday.

Residents and AAPI activists are actually demanding metropolis leaders overhaul how New York handles homelessness and psychological sickness.

“I understand the need for real housing, real care for those who are most marginalized,” stated Ben Wei, founding father of Asians Fighting Injustice. “However, we demand plans. How does the city assure us that this tragic attack does not happen again and again and again?”

READ MORE: Man Killed In Lincoln Square Apartment Fire

Sources advised CBS2 Lee probably didn’t even understand she was being adopted down the block and up the six flights of stairs to her condominium. Neighbors heard her screaming for assist and referred to as 911.

According to the legal grievance, when officers arrived, the suspect imitated a lady’s voice and referred to as out that they didn’t want police. About an hour later, officers knocked down the door.

Prosecutors allege they discovered Lee’s physique within the lavatory with 40 stab wounds. They say Nash was hiding underneath the mattress, and a knife was tucked behind the dresser.

On Monday, he denied any wrongdoing.

“I didn’t kill nobody,” he stated.

Sources say there isn’t a indication the suspect knew Lee earlier than the assault.

“Just a nice, sweet, cool, great human being,” Lee’s former boss, Eli Klein stated. “Everyone loved her.”

MORE NEWS: Russia Pulling Some Troops Back From Ukraine Border

Prosecutors say Nash was additionally discovered with a stab wound to his torso and scratches on his again and shoulders, and so they consider Lee tried to battle him off.