Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183

days in area, state tv reported, finishing the nation’s

longest crewed area mission so far, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

The astronauts landed 9 hours after they left a key module of

China’s first area station.

While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took handbook

management within the Tianhe dwelling quarters module for what state media

referred to as a “docking experiment” with the Tianzhou-2 cargo

spacecraft.