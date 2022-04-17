Europe
Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China’s longest crewed space mission
Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183
days in area, state tv reported, finishing the nation’s
longest crewed area mission so far, Trend reviews citing Reuters.
The astronauts landed 9 hours after they left a key module of
China’s first area station.
While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took handbook
management within the Tianhe dwelling quarters module for what state media
referred to as a “docking experiment” with the Tianzhou-2 cargo
spacecraft.