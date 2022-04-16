Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China’s longest crewed space mission
Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183
days in area, state tv reported, finishing the nation’s
longest crewed area mission to this point, Trend studies citing Reuters.
The astronauts landed 9 hours after they left a key module of
China’s first area station.
While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took guide
management within the Tianhe dwelling quarters module for what state media
known as a “docking experiment” with the Tianzhou-2 cargo
spacecraft.
Following their launch in October, the astronauts – Zhai
Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and a feminine crew member Wang Yaping – spent
183 days in area, finishing the fifth of 11 missions wanted to
end the area station by the tip of the yr.
Shenzhou-13 was the second of 4 deliberate crewed missions to
full building of the area station, which started final April.
Shenzhou-12 returned to Earth in September.
China’s subsequent two missions might be Tianzhou-4, a cargo
spacecraft, and the three-person Shenzhou-14 mission, Shao Limin,
deputy expertise supervisor of Manned Spaceship System was quoted by
state media as saying.
Barred by the United States from collaborating within the
International Space Station (ISS) in orbit, China has spent the
previous decade growing applied sciences to construct its personal area station,
the one one on the planet aside from the ISS.
China, which goals to turn into an area energy by 2030, has
efficiently launched probes to discover Mars and have become the primary
nation to land a spacecraft on the far aspect of the Moon.