Chinese auto brands gain larger market share in first two months

The share of Chinese passenger automobile manufacturers within the home market

elevated within the first two months of the yr, knowledge from an

business affiliation confirmed, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

Over 1.63 million Chinese model passenger vehicles had been offered within the

nation in the course of the interval, surging 20.3 % yr on yr,

in keeping with the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The market share of those manufacturers accounted for 44.6 % in

the nation within the January-February interval, up 2.2 proportion

factors yr on yr.

In February alone, the gross sales of Chinese model passenger vehicles

soared 27.9 % yr on yr to about 634,000 models, with a

market share mainly unchanged from the identical interval final

yr.