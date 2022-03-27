Chinese auto brands gain larger market share in first two months
The share of Chinese passenger automobile manufacturers within the home market
elevated within the first two months of the yr, knowledge from an
business affiliation confirmed, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
Over 1.63 million Chinese model passenger vehicles had been offered within the
nation in the course of the interval, surging 20.3 % yr on yr,
in keeping with the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
The market share of those manufacturers accounted for 44.6 % in
the nation within the January-February interval, up 2.2 proportion
factors yr on yr.
In February alone, the gross sales of Chinese model passenger vehicles
soared 27.9 % yr on yr to about 634,000 models, with a
market share mainly unchanged from the identical interval final
yr.