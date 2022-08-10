World
Chinese-built Pakistan warship to dock in Sri Lanka after Bangladesh denies entry – Times of India
KARACHI: Sri Lanka has allowed Pakistan’s Chinese-built frigate warship PNS Taimur to make a port name in Colombo whereas on its strategy to be a part of the Pakistan Navy right here on August 15 after the Bangladesh authorities denied it permission to dock at Chattogram Port.
The docking of the Chinese-made Pakistani warship at Sri Lankan port got here days after Colombo urged Beijing to defer the go to of a Chinese analysis vessel on the strategic Hambantota port after India’ expressed safety issues.
The warship was to anchor exterior the Chattogram port from August 7 to 10 on its journey from Shanghai to Karachi. The Sheikh Hasina authorities in Bangladesh denied permission to PNS Taimur as August is a month of mourning for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whose father Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rehman was assassinated on August 15, 1975.
“The warship which is equipped with laser guided missiles is now anchored at the Colombo port after the Sri Lankan government gave it permission,” an official stated.
“It will now leave Colombo port on 12th August for Karachi,” he stated.
PNS Taimur which has been constructed at China’s Dong port in Shanghai and is predicted to succeed in Karachi on August 15. The warship additionally took half in workouts in Malaysia and Cambodia alongside its journey to Karachi.
This ship was commissioned by the Pakistan Navy at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China, Pakistan Navy stated on 23 June. PNS Taimur is the second ship of 4 Type 054 A/P Frigates constructed for the Pakistan Navy.
The first 054 A/P Frigate PNS TUGHRIL joined PN Fleet in January 2022, whereas one other two frigates of the identical class are presently beneath development in China, Sri Lanka every day the Ceylon Today reported.
PNS Taimur is a technologically superior and extremely succesful sea asset having hi-tech weapons and sensors, newest fight administration and digital warfare system to battle beneath multi-threat environments, it stated.
