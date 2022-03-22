Chinese Envoy Thanks PM Modi For His Prayers After Plane Crashes In China

New Delhi:

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing prayers and sympathy over the passenger aircraft crash in China’s Guangxi on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinese envoy mentioned: “Thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi and Indian friends for your prayers and sympathy for the loss in the air crash. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search & rescue efforts & proper settlement of aftermath. Mourn for the victims, deep condolences to their families.”

PM Modi expressed grief over the passenger aircraft crash in China.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 onboard in China’s Guangxi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members,” he tweeted.

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 folks on board crashed in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, inflicting a forest fireplace, Sputnik reported citing China Central Television (CCTV).

According to CCTV, the search and rescue operations are underway, the Russian News Agency reported.

