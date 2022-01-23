Chinese have confirmed presence of Indian teen on their side, says Indian Army

The Indian Army on Sunday knowledgeable that their Chinese counterpart has communicated concerning the presence of an Indian teenager on their facet—5 days after a 17-year-old Arunachal Pradesh youth went lacking after being allegedly kidnapped by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA).

“The Chinese PLA has confirmed that they have found an Indian boy on their side. Further details, including about his identity, are awaited,” stated Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, PRO (Defence), Tezpur, Assam.

Though there is no such thing as a readability but on whether or not the boy positioned by the Chinese facet is Miram Taron, a resident of Zido village of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday by PLA, Indian Army authorities are hopeful that he’s the identical youth who went lacking.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao, had tweeted earlier that {the teenager} was kidnapped from inside Indian territory at Lungta Jor below Siyungla space (Bishing village) of Upper Siang district.

As quickly because the information of his disappearance unfold, the Indian Army bought in contact with PLA and stepped-up efforts to deliver him again. Sources stated that when the id of the youth is understood, it might be round one week extra earlier than he’s returned to India.