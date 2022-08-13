Chinese Media: ‘Partisan Infighting’ Turned U.S. into ‘Banana Republic’

China’s state-run Global Times on Thursday declared the “partisan infighting drama” over the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s residence was proof the United States has degenerated right into a “banana republic.”

As regular, the Chinese propagandists have been merely riffing on verbiage they skimmed from American social media — they even dropped scare quotes round “banana republic” each time it was used, with out mentioning whom they have been quoting.

Some critics of the FBI raid have stated it reminds them of politicized investigations and abuses of energy from a “Third World” dictatorship or “banana republic.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was among essentially the most outstanding voices to make use of the “banana republic” comparability, and since DeSantis is a continuing focus of unfriendly media consideration himself, banana-flavored flame wars are raging throughout social media.

The Global Times professed itself suspicious of the FBI motion, which “makes external observers on U.S. affairs easily speculate that the investigation into Trump and the raid of his home are really aimed at influencing the outcome of the midterm elections, discrediting Trump and hindering him from running in the 2024 presidential election.”

Having stated that, the Chinese Communists additionally dinged Trump for including “extra comedy color to this drama” by making an attempt to “turn the FBI’s raid to his benefit” in fundraising emails.

The Global Times gleefully anticipated extra chaos to come back:

Analysts imagine that the search on Trump’s house will open Pandora’s field – the Democrats can be revenged in the identical method after they step down and the US partisan battle is shedding its backside line. “This is possible. There will be a more vicious competition such as hunting down opponents through judicial means,” stated Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University. He famous that this can result in additional division in politics and even society. “It cannot be ruled out that some other US presidents may also face constant lawsuits after stepping down in the future,” Xin informed the Global Times. This isn’t the political ecology {that a} wholesome energy is meant to have. In truth, the US has degraded right into a “banana republic.” The search on Trump’s house additional steps on the accelerator of US political degeneration and decline. The US itself is sick. Although it’s nonetheless a significant energy with a robust economic system, army and a domineering diplomacy, it has critical political, financial, social and authorized issues. The intensifying political division and partisan battle have led to a significant disaster within the US in any respect ranges.

Politicized prosecutions are the norm in China, with a “justice system” that passingly resembles the authorized procedures in civilized nations, however since China is a murderous one-party tyranny, there aren’t any “partisan” disagreements of the kind that made the Global Times predict the tip is nigh for America.

The Global Times predicted different nations would more and more favor to take care of the orderly tyranny of Beijing than America’s fractious democracy.

“The U.S. has completely destroyed its image as described by the political elites. When there is no partisan mutual trust left, how can the rest of the world still believe the U.S.?” the Communist paper chortled.