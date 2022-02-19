Chinese navy ship accused of lasing ADF aircraft

A Chinese navy ship used a laser on an Australian defence plane in a transfer condemned as ‘unsafe’ by the Australian Defence Force.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) mentioned the Australian plane detected the laser coming from a Chinese vessel on Thursday whereas it was flying alongside Australia’s northern approaches.

“Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives,” the ADF mentioned in a press release on Saturday evening.

The Chinese vessel, in firm with one other People’s Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) ship, was crusing east by way of the Arafura Sea, situated between northern Australia and Western New Guinea, on the time of the incident.

The Luyang-class guided missile destroyer, which is armed with surface-to-air missiles, was travelling with a Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock.

The ADF mentioned its P-8A Poseidon detected a laser illuminating the plane whereas in flight over Australia’s northern approaches on February 17.

“The laser was detected as emanating from a People’s Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) vessel,” the ADF mentioned in a statement.

“Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident.”

The head of Australian National University’s National Security College, Professor Rory Medcalf mentioned that the incident raised “ important international security questions and vindicates concern about increasing presence of Chinese military close to Australia”.

“Would Chinese forces have reacted with such restraint if a foreign navy had committed this dangerous act in China’s maritime approaches?” he tweeted.

ABC defence correspondent Andrew Greene famous in a tweet that ADF belongings had been more and more focused like this lately, however “this incident occurred very close to the Australian coast (inside EEZ) and involved a military vessel and military grade laser which had capability to take out aircraft sensors”.

The ADF condemned the actions as “unprofessional and unsafe” army conduct.

“These actions could have endangered the safety and lives of the ADF personnel,” it mentioned.

“Such actions are not in keeping with the standards we expect of professional militaries.

“We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.”

The vessel and the opposite PLA-N ship it was travelling in firm with have since transited by way of the Torres Strait and are within the Coral Sea, the ADF mentioned.