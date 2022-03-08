Chinese property firms pay price for low transparency | chinese developers, property, real estate, default, downgrade, ratings agency, red princess, china, hong kong, fantasia, evergrande, debt crisis | FinanceAsia

Credit rankings of Chinese property firms have suffered following exhibition of low transparency or poor company governance. “Poor transparency and governance can lead to downgrades,” warned an SP Global Ratings report final month.

One such instance is that of Fantasia Holdings, a property developer managed by the niece of former Chinese President, Zeng Qinghong.

Baby Zeng Jie – also referred to as Zeng Baobao – owns 57.7 per cent of the agency, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange web site. Indirectly, she additionally owns 68.1 % of Fantasia subsidiary, Colour Life Services Group, given the corporate’s 67.1 per cent stake.

On February 28,…