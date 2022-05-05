Chinese, Russian central banks to discuss use of national payment systems

The Chinese and Russian central banks will focus on the use and promotion of their respective nationwide fee methods in each international locations, Beijing’s envoy to Moscow advised the TASS information company in an interview printed on Thursday.

“Regarding the promotion and use of the Mir and China UnionPay national payment systems in both countries, this question will be decided by the two sides’ central banks at consultations,” Zhang Hanhui stated.

Mir and UnionPay are among the many few choices left for Russians to make funds overseas since Russian banks have been remoted from the worldwide monetary system in response to what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc are among the many many Western firms to have suspended operations in Russia.

China has refused to sentence Russia’s actions in Ukraine and has criticized the unprecedented Western sanctions on Moscow.

The two international locations have bolstered ties in recent times, together with saying a “no limits” partnership in February.

The ambassador stated China would make use of a clearing financial institution for operations in yuan on Russian territory to make sure the sustainable growth of nationwide commerce, which Russia expects to achieve $200 billion by 2024.

He additionally stated that China and Russia weren’t advocating for the rejection of US greenback and euro settlements in bilateral commerce.

