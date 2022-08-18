Chinese Snowboarder Su Yiming Appointed as Ambassador for Special Olympics East Asia Su Yiming and His Team (Endeavor China) and Shanmeng Jointly Donated Artworks

Shanghai, August 13, 2022 – Special Olympics East Asia (SOEA) held a press convention to formally announce the China Snowboarder Olympic Champion Su Yiming, as the brand new Regional Ambassador for SOEA. As Regional Ambassador, he’ll work intently with SOEA to advertise the Special Olympics motion and construct “acceptance, equality and respect” for folks withintellectual disabilities. At the identical time, Su Yiming and his group (Endeavor China) and Shanmeng collectively donated a artistic portrait specifically created by modern artist Shen Jingdong for Su Yiming. Funds raised from this public sale merchandise will probably be donated to the China Friendship Foundation for Peace & Development (CFFFPD) to help the Special Olympics motion sooner or later.

At the press convention, Dr. Shi Derong, Special Olympics International Global Board member, along with Special Olympics Global Ambassador Li Na, Special Olympics East Asia Athlete Li Xiang and Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xikui collectively introduced Su Yiming with a certificates of appointment. Dr. Shi Derong, Special Olympics Global Board M, mentioned: “As China’s first winter snowboard champion, Su Yiming has written history and is a role modelfor the younger generation to learn from. We are honored to have Su Yiming as Special Olympics East Asia Ambassador, working with Na Li, Yang Yang, Zou Shiming and other world champions who have served as Special Olympics Ambassadors Jointly promote the sustainable development of the Special Olympics movement. ”

Freda M. Fung, SOEA President and Managing Director, sent a video greeting to welcome Su Yiming as our newest and youngest Regional Ambassador while thanking all the supporters for their participation. She quotes, “Since our founder, Mrs. Eunice Kennedy Shriver, started the Special Olympics movement in 1968, the organization has grown to over 200 countries and territories serving millions of individuals with intellectual disabilities. We are excited to welcome Su Yiming to join our movement and we are sure he will greatly inspire many more youths to realize the importance of inclusion and acceptance of all individuals.”

“I’m very honored to be appointed because the SOEA Ambassador. I hope to do my greatest to advertise snowboarding and self-improvement sportsmanship to extra folks, and this consists of particular people teams. I really feel fortunate that I’ve achieved my dream by exhausting work. Everyone has a dream, and each dream is price making an attempt and dealing exhausting. Through the Special Olympics motion, by sports activities and folks with mental disabilities we are able to encourage one another and construct friendships, we are able to all really feel the true appeal of sports activities and let extra folks really feel inclusion, equality and integration, whereas on the identical time to chase their desires.” Su Yiming, Snowboarder Olympic Champion

Born in 2004 in Jilin City, Jilin Province, Su Yiming started training snowboarding on the age of 4 beneath the affect of his mother and father. From his performing position as “little plug” within the movie, “Wise Tiger Mountain” to China’s youngest Winter Olympic champion, Su Yiming wrote a brand new chapter within the historical past of Chinese snowboarding and have become a superb consultant of China’s new era of youth. This can be the second time that Endeavor China has partnered with Special Olympics after Li Na grew to become a Special Olympics Global Ambassador, selling the mixing and improvement of its prime Chinese athletes and Special Olympics athletes.