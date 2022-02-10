Chinese soldier accidentally get stuck under Olympics flag in hilarious mishap

Footage of the second a Chinese soldier acquired caught underneath an Olympic flag through the Beijing Games has gone viral, leaving followers in hysterics.

A Chinese soldier left followers in hysterics after getting caught underneath an Olympic flag through the Beijing Games.

As the uniformed navy man ready to face upright and salute whereas the flag went up the mast, he turned entangled within the material in a hilarious mix-up.

But in equity to the soldier, he styled out the mishap impressively.

He refused to waiver regardless of the embarrassing second and carried on with the pre-rehearsed routine — even giving a salute whereas nonetheless hidden underneath the flag.

The video obtained an enormous response on social media as followers shared the clip far and broad.

The Winter Olympics acquired underway in Beijing on Friday and can run till February 20.

But there has already been some criticism of the circumstances on the Games — relating significantly to the meals and intensely chilly circumstances.

Skiing coach Christian Schwaiger mentioned: “The catering is extremely questionable because really it’s not catering at all.

“I’d have expected that the Olympic Committee would be capable of providing hot meals.

“There are no hot meals. There are crisps, some nuts and chocolate and nothing else. This shows a lack of focus on high-performance sport.”

And Swedish crew boss Anders Bystroem added: “We have the cold limits we have, there is not much to say about that. I do not know if they also measure the wind effect.

“If FIS says it’s -17 degrees and it’s windy, and it’s -35 degrees with the wind chill, what do you do then?

“The women’s skiathlon on Saturday at 4pm and Frida Karlsson was completely destroyed by the cold. It’s not good that the sprint starts even later.

“We have talked in the team about making a request (to race earlier) during the day if it’s possible.

“At the same time I don’t think it will be possible to change the time because of the Olympic schedule.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission