Chinese spy ship spotted off Australia

A excessive tech Chinese surveillance ship has been tracked off the West Australian coast in what Defence Minister Peter Dutton has labelled an “act of aggression”.

The ship was first noticed per week in the past and has are available in proximity to a secretive naval communications base that helps American and different allied submarines.

“It is unusual in terms of the way in which it has come so far south, and the way in which it is hugging the coastline as it heads up in the direction of Darwin,” Mr Dutton advised reporters in Perth on Friday.

More to return.