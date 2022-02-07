Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Repeats Sexual Assault Denial | Tennis News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai mentioned she by no means accused anybody of sexual assault, in accordance with an interview revealed Monday, once more strolling again an allegation that sparked worldwide concern about her security. The former doubles world primary alleged in a social media publish in November that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli compelled her into intercourse throughout a years-long relationship. The publish was swiftly deleted and Peng was not heard from for practically three weeks. She has since emerged at some public occasions, denying in December that she ever made the accusation.

“I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way,” Peng instructed the French sports activities every day L’Equipe, reiterating an identical remark she gave to a Singaporean newspaper again in December.

The 36-year-old added that she was the one who deleted her allegation from Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform.

It was extensively suspected that the nation’s strict web censors, delicate about any criticism of the federal government, had eliminated it.

But when L’Equipe requested her why she deleted it, Peng mentioned: “Because I wanted to.”

“There was a huge misunderstanding in the outside world following this post,” she mentioned.

“I don’t want the meaning of this post to be twisted anymore. And I don’t want any further media hype around it.”

When requested in regards to the concern her absence sparked, Peng mentioned she had “never disappeared”.

“It’s just that many people, like my friends or people from the IOC messaged me, and it was simply impossible to answer so many messages.”

Concerns have swirled about Peng’s security regardless of her appearances following the three-week absence, which confirmed her attending sporting occasions.

After she denied making any sexual assault allegations in December, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) mentioned it was nonetheless not satisfied of her well-being.

Bach assembly

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach held a video convention with Peng on November 21, however that led to accusations that he was attempting to guard the hosts of the 2022 Winter Games.

Bach mentioned forward of the Games that the IOC would again an inquiry into her allegations if she wished one, saying the assembly was to “know better about her physical integrity and her mental state”.

He met Peng in particular person on the weekend, Peng instructed L’Equipe throughout the interview, which was held contained in the Beijing Olympics bubble.

“We had dinner together on Saturday and we had a nice discussion and exchange,” mentioned Peng, who additionally introduced her retirement from tennis within the interview.

Promoted

“He asked me whether I am considering competing again, what my projects are, what I’m planning to do, and so on,” she added.

Peng was accompanied by Chinese Olympic Committee chief of employees Wang Kan throughout the interview.