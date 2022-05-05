Chiranjeevi’s Acharya flops, producers go for early OTT release to make up for theatrical losses

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CHIRANJEEVIKONIDELA Chiranjeevi’s Acharya to launch early on OTT after it flops at field workplace

The ‘Acharya’ fiasco has compelled the producers to make a troublesome alternative, as they plan to launch the Chiranjeevi starrer on OTT.

‘Acharya’ is already taking part in to empty homes and seeing drop-offs with every subsequent exhibiting. As a end result, the producers have determined to go for an early OTT launch within the hope of at the very least protecting some losses.

The movie bombed on the field workplace, leading to large losses for patrons in each territory. Prime Video will now stream the movie this month. To everybody’s shock, the discharge date can be lower than three weeks after its theatrical launch.

Despite their determined efforts to market it throughout, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the father-son duo who appeared on the display screen collectively, did not create a increase. The debacle of ‘Acharya’ can also be a catastrophe for Koratala Siva, who was billed as a ‘fail-proof’ director earlier than the movie’s launch.