Choice is clear: vision or mismanagement

Whatever the end result, I hope that the federal government for the subsequent three years isn’t decided by the politician who has placed on the perfect efficiency within the six-week election circus. Please let it come right down to insurance policies, honesty and integrity. Eric Sekula, Turramurra Shark assault Your correspondent suggests if issues don’t go effectively for the bulldozer immediately, a brand new profession awaits as tackling coach for the Cronulla Sharks (Letters, May 20). On the opposite, we true lifelong Sharkies shall be celebrating his return to Randwick as he re-joins his beloved rah-rah rugby neighborhood.

Tony Ramsay, Armidale Role taking part in Operation Mincemeat is at the moment screening in cinemas. Albo and ScoMo have main roles. Helen Moran, Woollahra

Artistic genius The highlights of the election marketing campaign for me, and little question many different Herald readers, have been the excellent cartoons produced by Cathy Wilcox, Shakespeare and different good wits. An enormous thanks for protecting us sane. Margot Vaccari, Berowra Illustration: Cathy Wilcox Credit: Morrison missing in legacy? What higher legacy can there be than saving the nation throughout its darkest days since WWII? Like the warfare, lives had been misplaced, however nowhere close to the numbers sustained by different international locations. Let’s pray the incoming prime minister throughout his brief keep within the Lodge just isn’t confronted by the identical grave choices that had been addressed by his predecessor. George Fishman, Vaucluse It’s solely pure: loss of life just isn’t an enemy

At final, our rulers have taken a primary step in the direction of assisted dying, to a society the place an individual can finish their life on the time of their selecting, alone or within the firm of family members (“Supporters welcome ‘the day compassion won’“, May 20). And without the need for doctors, lawyers or priests. A society where death is not seen as an enemy, to be fought to the last breath, but embraced as the natural and inevitable end of life. Ross Carlton, Wyoming Thank you to everyone involved in making voluntary assisted dying happen in NSW. My wife died an awful death from motor neurone disease and she deserved the choice. And therein lies the crux of the issue – choice. To those that campaigned and voted against assisted dying, you still have your choice. You have lost nothing. Iain Muir, Engadine The passage of the VAD bill is a victory for common sense. Of course, there are always those who would seek to prevent people from being allowed to control their own lives. Whenever legislation of this kind is adopted, they predict horrifying consequences. When same-sex marriage was approved by the Australian community, these same people warned that the sky would fall in. Despite their hysteria, nothing untoward happened. So it will be with VAD, and we will be a more caring community because of it. Derrick Mason, Boorowa After witnessing the intolerable pain and suffering my elderly mother went through before her death from pancreatic cancer, I applaud the NSW state parliament decision to make VAD lawful. No one should have to experience the trauma of a loved one dying in such an undignified and horrible manner. No amount of counselling can prepare you for the experience. People should die with dignity. Rajend Naidu, Glenfield The passing of the VAD bill will open a Pandora’s box. By lifting the lid on the bill, we will not be spared its inexhaustible, evil permutations. It is a false hope that legalising people to be assisted in ending their life will make our society more humane. Advocates have forgotten why hope was left in Pandora’s box. Lynette Osborn, Marrickville

Thank you, Alex Greenwich and Andrew Denton. Ben Dryza, Newtown COVID a missed opportunity for unis to recast themselves The new UNSW vice chancellor believes the pandemic gave the sector “a chance to reset; to cast off old habits and develop better ways of operating” (“NSW’s universities emerge from pandemic more united”, May 20). Many within the sector throughout the pandemic, together with “exhausted academics and alienated students from campus” mightn’t agree. The sector, below the questionable excuse that it “was excluded from the federal government’s JobKeeper subsidy”, has arguably used the pandemic as a chance for mass shedding of hundreds of “exhausted academics” who’ve made long-term contributions to the sector, imposing a number of questionable restructures and redundancies, and sustaining insecure employees casualisation and fixed-term contracts. To college students – our youngest daughter has struggled by means of two years of her diploma in whole “online” isolation, whereas accumulating the identical HECS money owed for distant research financed and supported by our personal sources and infrastructure.

Vice chancellors ought to have organised a “reinvigorated co-operation” between themselves approach earlier than the pandemic to struggle the sustained failure of governments to fund them correctly, which has diverted their focus to worldwide scholar income and made them extra akin to personal companies than public pillars of upper studying. Robyn Dalziell, Kellyville Show some care

Aged care is again on the agenda (“Sector in crisis: 60,000 vacancies nationwide”, May 20). More cash and better wages could be good. But aged care residents know that what is required is rather more nuanced. More care hours would assist, however what is required is determined by the composition of the residents. Some want rather more consideration than others; and this adjustments over time. One measurement doesn’t match all. The necessities should be assessed regularly, say month-to-month, and the funding of care hours adjusted accordingly. Scheduling is vital. Some intervals demand higher sources than others. Late within the night, for instance, there’s an important demand for help. This suggests the necessity for subsidised transport for late-night employees. Expenditure on meals is helpful, but it surely’s what is definitely eaten that issues. There is way waste in care properties. What we’d like is a authorities that understands the actual scenario and doesn’t conveniently pigeonhole aged care.

Alex Fleck, Surry Hills The value is incorrect The failure to do something to restrict the absurd will increase in home costs is a monumental coverage failure that’s destroying individuals’s lives (“Falling house prices mean carnage … so why would politicians solve housing affordability?”, May 20). Hundreds of hundreds of Australians are Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit:

continuously anxious about their capability to pay the mortgage or the hire. Many renters see their scenario as lifelong. Homelessness is rising. On the opposite facet, the wealth of many residence house owners has grown dramatically. Housing has turn into the important thing division in Australia and the detrimental penalties are manifold. Alan Morris, Eastlakes Is progress good? You increase an essential subject (“Why no one is talking about migration during the election campaign”, May 20). A motive is that migration is the key reason for inhabitants progress and that this imposes massive prices. These contain infrastructure upgrades, city congestion, housing demand, air pollution and, importantly, environmental degradation. We want to grasp that our socioeconomic system is just a subset of the ecological surroundings that gives our life help and should subsequently be protected as the highest precedence if future generations are to outlive and flourish. This dependency challenges the unquestioned “growth is good” mantra that has warped our considering however ought to have handed its use-by date way back, if sustainability is paramount. Alan Jones, Narraweena Two sides to Dahl’s story

What a feast of magical literature your correspondent’s household have missed in not being uncovered to Roald Dahl’s magnificent oeuvre (Letters, May 20). He was not merciless. On the opposite, his sense of justice was at all times on the coronary heart of his tales.

The odd, the opposite, the poor had been at all times victorious. The merciless, the heartless had been trounced, the meek and sort had been vindicated. My sons, reluctant readers at first, turned eager readers when launched to Dahl. My grandchildren love studying his tales and they’re nonetheless bedtime favourites – “Can you read The BFG again and do the funny voices?”

Children have at all times picked their noses and loved fart jokes; studying Dahl’s tales is not going to additional kids’s-slide into so-called vulgarity. Kate Elderton, Toronto Roald Dahl not solely regarded himself as “anti-Israel, not anti-Jew” but additionally acknowledged his antisemitism in an article in The Independent in 1990 (“Racist bully? Much-loved author? The conundrum of Roald Dahl”, May 19).

It is troublesome to argue in any other case within the face of his quite a few offensive statements, such because the time he advised The New Statesman, “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity … Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason”; his reference to “great Jewish financial institutions” purportedly controlling the US authorities; and his appalling slur that in his service in WWII, Jewish troopers had been troublesome to seek out.

In December 2020, his descendants revealed an apology on the official Roald Dahl web site for “the lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl’s antisemitic statements. Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew.“

There is no ambiguity – not in Dahl’s mind or for anyone familiar with Dahl’s writings and musings.

Jeremy Jones, Director of Community and of International Affairs, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Redundant and reviled Your correspondent asks if readers can construct a sentence using “actually” (Letters, May 19). For emphasis – he really anticipated individuals to jot down their responses, so I’ve. Tom Meakin, Port Macquarie Can you assemble a sentence the place “actually” provides that means? Well, really, I can’t. Jim Hyndman, Fillans

Actually, the pointless companion phrase to “actually” is “literally”. It, too, is misused so as to add emphasis, fairly actually. Matthew Gibbs, Leichhardt “Basically” just isn’t solely a redundant adverb however on one notable event led to downright confusion (Letters, May 20). Living in Germany, certainly one of our colleagues was requested by a perplexed German why everybody appeared obsessive about “bicycles”. It didn’t take lengthy to grasp that pleonasm and the Aussie accent had been at play. Elizabeth Maher, Bangor Beginning sentences with “now” and punctuating a story with extreme use of “like” are each principally, and completely, pointless. Robert Caraian, Crows Nest I typically revile redundant phrases after I’m travelling in a southbound course. Meredith Williams, Northmead And when it comes to ineffective phrases and phrases, what about “in terms of”? John Burman, Port Macquarie

Postscript “Congratulations to the Sydney Morning Herald for its objective but understated editorial in Friday’s edition. The reasons it recommended a change in government were forthright and well reasoned. The newspaper has shown it is still independent and a newspaper of integrity,” wrote Terry Hannan of Bowral, echoing the phrases of a whole bunch of correspondents. Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: As at all times, a couple of did have some criticism: the editorial was “meek” in its help of Anthony Albanese. “Labor deserved better than the Herald’s grudging endorsement. For those not paying attention, Labor’s campaign was all about vision, integrity, inclusiveness and compassion. Hopefully, Australia will vote for a return to decency. Integrity is the cornerstone of good leadership and without it we cannot succeed,” wrote Graham Lum of North Rocks. A small variety of letter writers additionally believed we had been backing the incorrect social gathering. As a former editor defined after an enormous reader backlash to an editorial supporting the Coalition at a state election, the Herald has been endorsing one facet or one other for greater than 100 years, since main political events first got here into existence. In the primary six a long time following federation, it at all times supported the election of a conservative authorities. The Herald has solely endorsed the federal Labor Party for election six instances beforehand – 1961 (Calwell), 1984 and 1987 (Hawke), 2007 (Rudd), 2010 (Gillard) and 2019 (Shorten).