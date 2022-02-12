Choir students impress with annual national anthem rendition

The Daily Beast

Cheney Orr/ReutersA Pennsylvania man decapitated his girlfriend with a machete at their house in suburban Philadelphia, then sawed her physique into items in response to what he felt was “a threat to his masculinity,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer mentioned Friday.Nicholas Peter Scurria, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with two counts of homicide, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an “instrument of crime,” in line with court docket data.Police responded to the Willow Ap