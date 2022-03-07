Chol worry as Suns beat Cats in pre-season

Gold Coast will likely be hoping a hamstring subject for Mabior Chol is nothing greater than tightness after withdrawing the recruit at halftime in Monday’s AFL pre-season match towards Geelong.

Chol, who kicked one purpose and one behind and had 4 marks within the Suns’ 13.17 (95) to 11.6 (72) win over the Cats at Metricon Stadium, was taken out of the match as a precaution on the principal break.

With key ahead Ben King out for the season on account of an ACL harm, the Suns’ tall attacking choices are being examined heading into their spherical one conflict with West Coast in Perth.

Jack Lukosius was added to the ahead line having sat out the observe match towards Port Adelaide on account of an achilles subject.

The 21-year-old kicked three targets to be the primary scorer for the Suns, who made a quick begin to the match with the opening three majors.

They then conceded seven unanswered to the Cats as poor ending within the second quarter proved expensive.

Despite having 18 inside 50s to only six by the guests, the Suns may solely rating 9 behinds within the time period with the Cats’ kicking 3.1 to carry a three-point lead on the break.

Lukosius ended the drought 10 minutes into the third time period, including his third of the match shortly afterward earlier than Touk Miller’s fast snap put the hosts again in entrance.

That was a part of a five-goal run by the Suns which put them 15 factors clear heading into the ultimate quarter.

Cats’ ahead Jeremy Cameron’s back-to-back targets at first of the ultimate time period received the guests again inside a purpose however Ben Ainsworth’s three targets within the last time period ensured the Suns gained the day.

Suns ruckman Jarrod Witts, making his return from the ACL harm that wrecked his 2021 marketing campaign, had a strong outing with 15 of his 28 hitouts going to the direct benefit of a Gold Coast teammate.

There was additionally a loud cheer from the small crowd of 2486 when defender Rory Thompson got here on in his first look for the Suns since 2018 after a prolonged harm layoff which included back-to-back ACL accidents.

Ainsworth was the main goalkicker with 4 majors whereas newly appointed Suns co-captain Miller was sensational all through, choosing up 32 disposals, making eight tackles and kicking two targets.

Fellow midfielder Matt Rowell additionally confirmed he is coming into the 2022 marketing campaign in good kind, with 27 touches, seven tackles and eight clearances.

Cameron completed the sport with three targets for the Cats whereas famous person Patrick Dangerfield had two majors.

Cameron Guthrie was greatest on floor for the guests with 32 disposals, 5 clearances and a purpose.

Geelong’s AFL marketing campaign begins on March 19 towards Essendon with the Suns’ journey west to face the Eagles on the next day.