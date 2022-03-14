Cholita wrestlers fight racism in Bolivia

Young ladies wearing billowing skirts and lengthy braided hair take to the wrestling ring to combat anti-Indigenous racism in Bolivia.

A younger lady climbs into the ring. “Maria, Maria, Maria!” a number of males shout, and nobody is aware of whether or not they got here to the social gathering or had been paid to cheer on the combat.

Her opponent’s identify is Anabel; they’re each cholitas luchadoras, a part of a gaggle of Indigenous ladies who combat carrying conventional garments.

The referee, in a black and white striped shirt, provides the go-ahead: the combat begins.

Maria throws herself at Anabel. Their skirts bounce with every fall and the 2 alternate punches in what seems to be like a choreography wherein the referee takes half.

However, they declare that the combat is actual.

“It’s my passion… The truth is, fighting is in my blood,” says Maria Jose Simonini, 20.

“It means power, more than anything else, because before there was discrimination against the cholitas luchadoras, but now there is not so much,” she says.

The phrases “cholo”, “chola” and “cholita” consult with the unique inhabitants. Although they’re nonetheless used with contempt in some contexts, they’ve steadily misplaced the pejorative cost that they had since colonial occasions and are actually simply one other phrase.