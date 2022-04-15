Choosing to cop voter flak than face reality of ICAC

Undemocratic bribery enslaves us all Reading the disgraceful record of pork barrelling in your article despatched me to test the origin of the phrase (“Walking the pork: 2019 time warp”, April 15). It got here from the observe the place “enslaved people would scramble for their share of salted pork, which people who owned slaves gave to them in barrels as a ‘reward’ “. The question is, are we so enslaved that we will accept this transparent bribery for votes or will we have the backbone to reject it and insist on clear statements of policies from all parties so that clear options can be set for us to make our choices at this critical time? Nedra Orme, Neutral Bay Your article highlights exactly what is wrong with the political climate today: greed before leadership. It’s not pork barrelling, though. It’s downright corruption and gross mismanagement of taxpayers’ money. History shows us that a majority of these multi-million dollar projects never see the light of day. Their objective is obviously to win votes and then the job is done. Just how stupid do these politicians think we are? Bob Harris, Sawtell The Liberal Party piggery is back in action working overtime producing unlimited supplies of prime pork for those they deem most in need – their candidates in highly marginal seats seeking to woo swinging voters. If some of this pork smells a little off Morrison and his dedicated gang of pork producers need not fear impertinent questioning by an independent federal anti-corruption commission because the government has ensured we don’t have one. Meanwhile, residents of Australia’s most marginal seat, Macquarie, could do with a covered Olympic Pool. Surely not too much to ask. Nick Franklin, Katoomba

I’ll take Anthony Albanese channelling Jim Morrison over Morrison any day. As for Joey Ramone, who among us does not “wanna be sedated” as this marketing campaign grinds on? Michael Thompson, Bexley North Language warriors I’ve a transparent and complete coverage agenda on behalf of the Progressive Pedantry Party (Letters, April 15). No empty announceables will problem forth throughout my marketing campaign conversations, though fastidiously constructed alliterations can be given full consideration because the event arises. I can even soar on-line to insure (sic) my message of semantic optimism is delivered throughout the board. My key goal, which I’ve all the time clearly said, is to control responsibly for all Australians so we could all go ahead collectively in full data the financial system of our language continues in secure arms, free from inflationary adjectives and uncontrolled expenditure of wasteful cliches. Thank you. I’ll be blissful to take questions (supplied they don’t finish in prepositions). Eric Hunter, Cook (ACT) I’m actually sick of individuals utilizing the phrase actually incorrectly (Letters, April 15). Martin McNamee, Wollongong

No record of redundant phrases is full with out “potentially dangerous” (a risk of a risk of hurt).

Ernest Somerville, Birchgrove Nothing however a dreamer Thank you, Clive Palmer, that’s the most effective joke I’ve heard in days (Advertisement, April 15). Craig Kelly for PM. They actually do stay in a bubble, full of hallucinogenic fuel. Rowan Godwin, Rozelle Black day for Blackwattle Bay when builders transfer in The proposed condominium tower growth at Blackwattle Bay is a catastrophe ready to occur (“Council throws back skyscraper plan”, April 15). One solely has to attempt an already choked peak-hour commute on Bridge Road or throughout the Anzac Bridge to grasp the street influence of greater than 1500 further flats within the space. It’s merely unsustainable. Vicky Marquis, Glebe

Property builders missed out on a selection website the place some museum sits in Ultimo? Relax, we’ve acquired a selection slice of waterfront land simply down the street; make your ambit proposal now. Why are we not stunned that the political masters of Infrastructure NSW are so shamelessly within the embrace of the property business? Phil Rodwell, Redfern It is an irony that the Fish Market is situated in slightly bay the place no fish have an opportunity to outlive the dredging of poisonous mud to construct a brand new vacationer vacation spot. It is much more fishy that the builders deal with the outdated website with such lack of imaginative and prescient. The proposed cumbersome condominium buildings, with imply balconies, will enable just a few cashed-up patrons to look at the hoi polloi eat their fish and chips after which complain concerning the seagulls and noise that can certainly observe. Brian Thornton, Stanmore Changing face of politics Both main political events have, for too lengthy, arrogantly ignored the citizens and profoundly failed us (“Two party hegemony at risk”, April 15). The record is lengthy, as exemplified by the continued destruction of as soon as proud public academic programs; the continuing casualisation of the nation’s workforce with low wages and no safety of tenure; and a complete absence of long-term strategic imaginative and prescient. A face change of politics is required.

James Laukka, Epping

It is unhappy that Michael Yabsley is worried “the two-party hegemony is at risk”. The sooner it’s changed, the higher. The single-member district electoral system, which produces two-party programs, is unfair, undemocratic and dear. The under-representation of the Greens is clear. They have had only one MP in parliament for greater than 20 years whereas their nationwide votes have fluctuated from 9 per cent to 14 per cent.

Klaas Woldring, Pearl Beach The errors in Yabsley’s opinion piece are too vital to disregard. He is true that the impartial neighborhood candidates who’ve emerged in near 30 electorates across the nation are reworking Australian politics. They and the tens of hundreds of members of their communities who’re planning to vote for them would say reworking for the higher. But it’s an insult to them and their supporters to recommend they’ve been “deployed” by Climate 200 or are “Climate 200 candidates”. They have emerged as a result of voters of their communities, appalled that the problems that mattered to them – local weather change, integrity in politics and real equality for ladies – are getting quick shrift from their native members and the 2 most important events. Climate 200 had completely no position within the institution of those campaigns, or of their candidate choice. Supported by greater than 10,000 donors, Climate 200 exists to stage the enjoying discipline in order that the independents have a preventing probability in a system that strongly favours events and incumbency. “The obscene amounts of money” of which Yabsley speaks extra appropriately applies to main events and Clive Palmer’s UAP, every of which is able to spend greater than 10 instances as a lot as Climate 200 on this election – and that’s not together with huge quantities of public funding that’s used for electioneering. As the Australian Electoral Commission has reaffirmed as just lately as this week, Climate 200 will not be a political get together, regardless of the propaganda that Yabsley and others propagate. He ought to know higher, and so ought to your readers. And what proof does Yabsley have for his assertion that if they’re elected they’ll “abandon the charade of not being a political party”? The independents we help fiercely defend their independence, as they need to. We have zero curiosity in forming a celebration, they usually have zero curiosity in becoming a member of one.

Yabsley is a creature of the get together system. It isn’t any shock that he can’t get his head round this new and refreshing democratic motion. Your readers deserve higher than trawling by way of his misinformation and lack of creativeness. Simon Holmes à Court, convenor, local weather 200

Putting paid to jobs mantra When Scott Morrison says his priorities are “jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs and jobs”, that’s all very properly. But I would really like him to pay equal consideration to wages and the way the Coalition’s financial and industrial relations insurance policies mixed with its indeniable bias in direction of enterprise has purposely stored wages scandalously flat for 10 years (“Labour market to tighten further”, April 15). Yes, unemployment is dropping, however any improved profitability has flowed on to the sharemarket, bypassing workers. The ideological enrichment of the already rich on the expense of employees is why the company world cheers on the Coalition whereas inequality deepens. Alison Stewart, Riverview Working collectively The village is already breaking down in our post-industrial society, hastened by the web, into disparate and generally conflicting tribes. To encourage folks to work from home for almost all of the working week or all of it’s to limit folks to their bubbles, and additional threaten social coherence (“The benefits of returning to the office could be overrated”, smh.com.au, April 15). The significance of individuals working collectively is way more than their productiveness, their efficiency of duties. It can be about social interplay, gaining a way of belonging, growing tolerance for opposing views, mixing with individuals who come from totally different backgrounds, constructing resilience to criticism, being open to the random concepts of others, studying from others. Humans are social animals, and having a Zoom assembly together with your colleagues is a poor substitute for working with others in the true world, particularly for the younger. Lyndall Nelson, South Turramurra Home truths

The housing disaster won’t ever be solved whereas governments proceed financially to help first-home-seekers get into the property market. It solely pushes up home costs and rents, additional benefiting the already privileged (Letters, April 15). The focus of nationwide coverage must be on provision, completely by public and not-for-profit organisations, of rental-only lodging for homeless, low-income, deprived folks and important employees, just like the post-war NSW Housing Commission. There are many examples of safe, long-term housing preparations in additional enlightened international locations the place our politically impressed ardour for homeownership doesn’t dominate. Jim Ayling, Kirrawee Parsing the bucks It’s an ongoing level of frustration for Catholic faculty communities that schooling unions and commentators proceed to cherry-pick the information to misrepresent the information about faculty funding (Letters, April 15). While it’s correct to report that the federal authorities contributes $3282 per public scholar, $9694 per impartial scholar and $10,788 per Catholic scholar, it doesn’t inform even half the story. The state and territory governments have the principle accountability for working public colleges in Australia and at the moment fund about 75 per cent of per scholar funding for public college students.

In distinction, the federal authorities is the principle funder for non-government colleges. However, mum or dad contributions quantity to a big proportion of funding for non-government faculty college students, on common, 26 per cent of the overall price of training their youngsters. The information are that, when all authorities funding is taken into consideration, public college students obtain $15,515 in authorities funding per scholar, Catholic college students obtain $13,614 per scholar and impartial college students obtain $12,168 per scholar. Jacinta Collins, govt director, National Catholic Education Commission Mixed mince enchantment Quarantined at house with COVID-19 within the week main as much as Easter, I believed cling the weight-reduction plan (“Not hot nor cross but bitter about Easter snack”, April 15). We ordered in, and my sister kindly delivered, a complete of three units of buns. The ultimate pack she delivered was magic. Lots of scrumptious blended peel. Traditional undoubtedly the most effective.

Tosh Greenslade ought to get began on mince pies. As a five-year-old I used to be provided one in every of these tiny pastries. I knew what mince was – scrumptious meat in a savoury sauce. What might be higher? I seized the merchandise and took an enormous chunk, adopted by an all-body convulsion as I realised the sheer scale of my aunt’s betrayal. I’ve by no means recovered. Colin Stokes, Camperdown. Advice to Tosh: not even worms in my compost will eat blended peel. Anne Whiteman, Watanobbi How’s the serenity Both events have agreed to droop main election marketing campaign actions for Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Maybe there’s a god (“Sermon urges Morrison to consider how Good Friday could be his game-changer”, smh.com.au, April 15). Col Burns, Lugarno Three Musk tiers

First a personal area firm. Now a worldwide media platform. Time for James Bond to prepare for motion (“Musk’s $58b bid to buy Twitter”, April 15). Joshua Lasky, North Bondi Postscript Week one of many election marketing campaign is over and letter writers usually are not blissful. “This campaign is cringeworthy and disgusting,” wrote Phil Peak of Dubbo. “I am sick of seeing Albanese and Morrison at factories and business establishments in yellow vests. I am sick of slogans and empty promises, pork-barrelling, gotcha moments and candidates spruiking the party line on policies they know in their hearts they do not believe in.” Correspondents fired up concerning the Opposition Leader’s gaffe (surprisingly divided about whether or not he ought to have recognized the reply, or not); the media treating press conferences as in the event that they had been trivia quizzes after which, lastly, filled with reward for the Greens’ Adam Bandt’s “Google it, mate” response. Some determined to supply a report card for the week’s occasions. “An ‘A’ for effort for the many contributors trying to make molehills out of mountains on the Albanese corkers, but a ‘C-minus’ in the art of convincing. It simply won’t wash to suggest a politician ignorant of the unemployment rate is akin to his inability to, say, quote the energy-rating of his fridge,” wrote Rosemary O’Brien of Ashfield.