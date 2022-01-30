Chris Brown accused of drugging, raping woman in $28 million lawsuit

Singer Chris Brown has been hit with a serious $28 million lawsuit, wherein he’s accused of drugging and raping a lady at a celebration in Miami.

A lady is suing Chris Brown for allegedly drugging and raping her whereas at a celebration in Miami in December 2020, in keeping with a lawsuit obtained by Page Six.

The Go Crazy singer’s reps and lawyer haven’t responded to requests for remark, however Brown, 32, seems to have addressed the allegations himself on social media.

Posting on his Instagram Story after studies of the lawsuit had been printed on-line, the US Grammy winner wrote, “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls**t.” He additionally added a cap emoji — slang for “lies.”

The alleged sufferer’s lawyer George Vrabeck advised Page Six Friday on behalf of himself and his companion within the case, “We have no idea who ‘they’ are. Ariel Mitchell and I are attorneys representing a young woman that was raped. Come on, we’re not the Illuminati. We intend to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behaviour from our society.”

Mitchell added of Brown’s response to her shopper’s claims, “This is what all abusers say. We look forward to our day in court.”

In the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles, the alleged sufferer is recognized as Jane Doe, an expert musician and choreographer, who’s afraid to disclose her identification as a result of she “now fears for her life and career.”

The California-based girl claims within the grievance that she was on trip in Miami when a pal of hers invited her to a celebration at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ residence on Star Island. It was there that she met Brown.

However, counter to the submitting, we’re advised the alleged incident occurred on a yacht that was docked outdoors Diddy’s residence — and never owned by the mogul.

“Diddy does not own a boat, did not rent a boat and did not have a party on a boat, so the boat has nothing to do with him,” a supply clarified. “The water is not his property.”

The insider added, “In essence, he has nothing to do with this lawsuit.”

Reps for Diddy didn’t reply to Page Six’s request for additional remark.

Jane Doe claims that when contained in the yacht, the Look At Me Now rapper gave her drinks that led her to really feel a “sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

She allegedly felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” at which level she claims Brown took her right into a bed room, eliminated her bikini backside and commenced to have intercourse along with her.

She “mumbled” for him to cease, however Brown allegedly ignored her pleas, per the lawsuit.

When the pair spoke the following day, Jane Doe claims the singer gave her an apology “of sorts,” explaining that he was very “faded” and “didn’t remember if he had ejaculated into her.”

He additionally demanded that she take a “Plan B” contraception tablet to terminate any attainable being pregnant, in keeping with the lawsuit. The girl claims she sought medical care and STD testing.

Then, on January 16, Brown allegedly invited her to his residence in California, and she or he agreed to go to whereas he labored on his music there.

However, after a recording session, the alleged sufferer claims Brown invited her once more into his bed room. When she resisted, he allegedly grew to become “loud and irate” and known as her a “sl*t,” per the lawsuit.

“Chris Brown ranted that she ‘would never make it as an artist’ unless she was willing to do what it ‘takes’ — implying to her that sex with him was a condition to being a successful artist,” the lawsuit alleges.

Jane Doe claims she has skilled “dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks” and engaged in self-harm because of the alleged trauma.

Vrabeck advised us his shopper is “not prepared to make a statement at this time,” however there may be “quite a bit more to come in this case.”

“Our client deserves justice,” he added. “The same justice that all victims of sexual abuse deserve.”

Mitchell concluded, “We are advocating for all victims and anyone with any information should contact us at our website https://vrabeckadams.com/ or on Instagram @arielesq305 or @georgevrabeck.”

Brown has had an extended record of authorized points over time. In 2009, he was infamously arrested for bodily assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. He pleaded responsible to felony assault and accomplished probation in 2015, along with neighborhood service and home violence counselling.

This story initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission