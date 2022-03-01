Chris Christie Says What We’re All Thinking Of Trump Calling Putin ‘Savvy’

Republican Chris Christie, the previous governor of New Jersey, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has two decisions: an “unwinnable occupation of Ukraine” or a “humiliating retreat.” (Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC through Getty Images)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) lambasted Donald Trump’s reward of the Russian invasion of Ukraine final week, saying historical past was watching regardless of the previous president’s repeated feedback about Vladimir Putin being a “genius” who had been “smart” in regards to the ruthless assault.

“How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant?” Christie requested Monday on Twitter. He went on to say that Putin has two decisions now: an “unwinnable occupation of Ukraine” or a “humiliating retreat.”

“Yeah, that’s ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ alright,” Christie wrote.

His feedback, a direct assault on Trump, got here after the previous president dubbed Putin’s preliminary description of his invading Russian forces as peacekeepers a “genius” move. Meanwhile, most of remainder of the world was condemning the Kremlin’s actions.

“So, Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent.’ A large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force,” Trump stated on a right-wing radio program. “We could use that on our southern border.”

“That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen,” Trump added on the radio present. “They’re going to keep peace all right. No, but think of it. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy.”

Trump defended these remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, saying that, though the assault was “appalling,” Putin was “smart” and the “real problem is that our leaders are dumb.”

“So sad,” Trump stated Saturday at CPAC. “Putin is playing Biden like a drum, and it’s not a pretty thing, as somebody that loves our country, to watch.”

His statements about an invading world chief are exceptional even for Trump, who was recognized for his fondness of Putin throughout his 4 years within the White House, going as far as to ask Russia to hack his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, to realize entry to her emails.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost

