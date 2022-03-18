Chris Cuomo is burning down CNN. And he’s taking Don Lemon with him.

Chris Cuomo is burning down the home. Perhaps we must always stand again merely to admire the flames.

On Wednesday, Cuomo asked for an arbitrator to award him $125 million as a result of CNN fired him for what even a first-year journalism scholar would have understood to be egregious moral violations.

Cuomo’s Trumpian-style lack of ethics is previous information. But his rationale for demanding sufficient cash to make a tech exec envious is really novel: I wasn’t the one dishonest journalist on CNN’s payroll.

Cuomo drags Lemon into the mud

Exhibit No. 1 for the plaintiff is Don Lemon, the CNN host whom Cuomo used to consult with as his “brother.” (Which is wealthy given how fast Cuomo was to nuke journalistic ethics to bail out his brother Andrew, the previous New York governor.)

In November, actor Jussie Smollett testified under oath that Lemon had tipped him off that police in Chicago did not purchase his declare {that a} pair of MAGA-hat sporting thugs had emerged from a snowstorm to beat him up and wrap a rope round his neck.

Actor Jussie Smollett speaks to Judge James Linn after his sentence is learn on the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago. Smollett maintained his innocence throughout his sentencing listening to Thursday after a decide sentenced the actor to 150 days in jail for mendacity to police a couple of racist and homophobic assault that he orchestrated himself.

Now, in Lemon’s protection, hardly anybody exterior the corridors of CNN believed Smollett’s saga when the fable was first informed. It should not have been stunning to be taught that Chicago cops, who hear extra credible yarns from truant eighth-graders, had their doubts.

But I digress. Don Lemon’s resolution as a self-confessed journalist to alert Smollett that the cops have been on to him was an moral breach virtually as dangerous as serving to a politician – who simply occurs to be your brother – cobble collectively a protection in opposition to sexual harassment allegations.

“Intervening in the ongoing investigation by texting Smollett was an inexcusable breach of ethics,” Cuomo’s attorneys wrote within the arbitration submitting. “Yet CNN did nothing; Lemon was not disciplined in any way.”

Inexcusable breach of ethics. Employer seems to be the opposite method. Cuomo is aware of all about such issues.

Lawyers blast Toobin, too

For Exhibit No. 2, there may be Jeffrey Toobin, the news network’s chief legal analyst, who was suspended by CNN in October 2020 and fired by The New Yorker after he was caught – ah, having fun with himself – throughout a video name with colleagues on the journal.

CNN welcomed Toobin again into the household final June regardless of what Cuomo’s attorneys describe as a “sordid act of sexual harassment.”

Ethical violations. Sexual harassment. Chris Cuomo. Somehow these phrases simply preserve colliding.

For Exhibit 3, Team Cuomo calls to the stand former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who resigned in February after his private relationship with chief marketing officer Allison Gollust was disclosed. Gollust additionally resigned.

“As long as CNN’s ratings would not be hurt, Zucker and Gollust were more than willing to overlook major transgressions by CNN personalities such as Don Lemon and Jake Tapper, or even to engage in blatant misconduct themselves,” Cuomo’s lawyers declared.

Finally, Cuomo will get to the crux of it. It was, is and all the time might be about scores. What’s the worth of an old school moral normal or two weighed within the stability of a journalistic movie star who can entice sufficient eyeballs to pay rock-star stage salaries?

Let’s be trustworthy: On one stage, CNN is the perfect actuality TV sequence going. Who wants “Desperate Housewives of Missoula” when the Cuomo vs. Lemon vs. Zucker cage match is prepared for a rumble?

Yet, on one other stage – one I prefer to name the actual world – the timing of Cuomo’s excessive dive into the mud lavatory is unhappy. After all, there’s a battle on. I imply an actual battle, not the one inside CNN’s C-suite.

War protection has been excellent

CNN’s journalists have proven a masterful stage of ability and professionalism – and in lots of instances, outstanding braveness – in covering that war in Ukraine. This ought to be their time to each report the information with out inside distractions and to obtain well-deserved appreciation from their audiences and their journalistic friends.

Chris Cuomo has proven why it issues to name out and to evenhandedly self-discipline dangerous journalism, together with moral violations.

His former CNN colleagues – together with journalists from dozens of different information retailers –have proven on daily basis for the previous three weeks why good journalism is so vitally essential.

Cuomo might finally get his cash. But I’ll put my cash on these different journalists, those who perceive that serving their audiences’ wants are much more essential than serving themselves.

Tim Swarens is deputy opinion editor of USA TODAY.

