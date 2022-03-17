Chris Cuomo seeks $125 million after being fired from CNN

toggle caption Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is looking for $125 million in damages after the community fired him in December.

Cuomo was first suspended, then terminated, by then CNN President Jeff Zucker for violating CNN’s journalistic ethics when Cuomo helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, navigate the sexual harassment allegations towards him.

Both Zucker and chief advertising and marketing officer Allison Gollust, a former staffer to the governor, have additionally been accused of advising Gov. Cuomo on tips on how to deal with the allegations of sexual harassment, and on tips on how to navigate assaults from former President Donald Trump.

Now, Chris Cuomo says that CNN used him as a “scapegoat.”

“CNN repeatedly breached its agreement with Cuomo, and Cuomo has suffered untold damage to his personal and professional reputation. As a direct result of CNN’s calculated efforts to tar and feather him, Cuomo is now untouchable in the world of broadcast journalism,” a filing looking for arbitration, obtained completely by Deadline, says.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, argues that CNN modified its ethics and requirements practices to spice up rankings in the course of the begin of the pandemic. The requirements practices had been a “moving target” primarily based on what benefitted community executives, the submitting says.

For instance, in 2013, CNN mentioned Chris Cuomo couldn’t interview relations, together with his brother. But in March 2020, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo gained traction for his COVID-19 briefings and dealing with of the pandemic, he began showing on Chris Cuomo’s CNN present. The governor was interviewed by his brother 9 instances.

The submitting says that each Cuomo and Gov. Cuomo “expressed reservations” in regards to the interviews. But Zucker and Gollust insisted the interviews proceed as a result of they boosted the community’s rankings.

Filing alleges a push to shift Gov. Cuomo’s COVID-19 briefings to assist enhance CNN’s rankings

Perhaps extra astounding, the submitting alleges that Zucker and Gollust had Gov. Cuomo transfer his COVID-19 briefings to the afternoon to assist the community enhance its weaker rankings throughout these hours.

“As CNN has admitted, network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings. When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat,” Freedman mentioned in an announcement.

“The legal action filed today makes clear that CNN wrongfully terminated Chris and further violated the express terms of his employment agreement by allowing its employees to disparage him. Chris is owed a full apology from those responsible,” Freedman mentioned.

A CNN spokesperson declined to remark when reached by NPR.

When Gov. Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment, CNN knew the extent of Cuomo serving to his brother, the submitting says, and mentioned nothing about it.

“It should by now be obvious to everyone that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother,” Freedman mentioned. “In fact, as the limited information released from WarnerMedia’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executives not only knew about Chris’s involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the Governor, both through Chris and directly themselves.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that Gollust herself was sending Gov. Cuomo, her former boss, recommendation on how to reply to the sexual harassment allegations.

In February, Zucker resigned from the community, disclosing that he was in a relationship with Gollust which he had not correctly disclosed. Gollust additionally resigned last month after an exterior investigation of CNN performed by a legislation agency was concluded.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar informed CNN staffers in a memo that the investigation discovered that Zucker, Gollust and Cuomo all violated CNN’s information requirements and practices guidelines.

At the time, Gollust mentioned in an announcement that Kilar was looking for to “retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks.”