Chris Dawson denied special leave to appeal to High Court in bid to stay murder trial

Chris Dawson has been denied particular go away to enchantment to the High Court in an try to completely keep his upcoming trial for homicide.

Mr Dawson, 73, has pleaded not responsible to murdering his spouse Lynette on Sydney’s northern seashores in January 1982. He was charged in 2018.

Chris Dawson pictured exterior courtroom in 2020. Credit:Renee Nowytarger

Since 2020, Mr Dawson has repeatedly utilized to have the case completely stayed, however he was denied by the NSW Supreme Court and later the Court of Criminal Appeal.

On Friday, Mr Dawson utilized for particular go away to enchantment in opposition to the sooner selections within the High Court in Canberra.