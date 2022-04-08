Chris Dawson denied special leave to appeal to High Court in bid to stay murder trial
Chris Dawson has been denied particular go away to enchantment to the High Court in an try to completely keep his upcoming trial for homicide.
Mr Dawson, 73, has pleaded not responsible to murdering his spouse Lynette on Sydney’s northern seashores in January 1982. He was charged in 2018.
Since 2020, Mr Dawson has repeatedly utilized to have the case completely stayed, however he was denied by the NSW Supreme Court and later the Court of Criminal Appeal.
On Friday, Mr Dawson utilized for particular go away to enchantment in opposition to the sooner selections within the High Court in Canberra.
In refusing to grant go away, Justice Stephen Gageler stated a everlasting keep was earlier refused within the Supreme Court as a result of that decide thought of steps could possibly be taken at trial to take away an actual or substantial threat that a number of members of the jury would have prejudged Mr Dawson’s guilt.
Justice Gageler, who heard the particular go away software with Justice Michelle Gordon, stated Mr Dawson had sought to ascertain error within the earlier selections.
He stated Mr Dawson pointed to an debatable failure of the Supreme Court decide to present ample weight to the cumulative impact of inordinate delay with “other defects” within the case.
Justice Gageler stated the Court of Criminal Appeal discerned no appealable error within the choice of the Supreme Court decide.
“We are not persuaded there is sufficient reason to doubt the conclusion of the Court of Criminal Appeal to grant special leave,” Justice Gageler stated.