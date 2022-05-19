Chris Dawson’s ex-wife denies she’s on a ‘mission to destroy’ him

“[I was] having to learn to be the substitute housekeeper, sex slave, stepmother, babysitter. Slave, just a slave,” she claimed. Chris Dawson’s former pupil and second spouse, referred to as JC Asked by Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, what her plan was for his or her future, she stated, “there was a lot of pressure to stay with him, and I was just a child”. In early January 1982, she travelled to South West Rocks for a vacation together with her sisters and buddies, calling Dawson’s dwelling quantity on daily basis on a public telephone “because he asked me to”, JC stated. “He said he missed me terribly, couldn’t live without me, that kind of thing.” Loading

She stated Dawson instructed her, "Lyn's gone, she's not coming back. Come back to Sydney and help me look after the children … [and] be with me." JC stated he drove and picked up her, and so they returned to Sydney across the tenth or eleventh of January. The Crown alleges on or about January 8, Dawson murdered his spouse and disposed of her physique. The defence says he drove her to a bus cease at Mona Vale to buy groceries on January 9, however she failed to fulfill him later at Northbridge Baths, and known as to say she "would not be returning home that day". JC stated the wardrobe on the Dawsons' dwelling "was bursting, overflowing with clothes" and Lynette's underwear was within the drawers. There was a basket with jewelry, together with two diamond rings.

Asked what occurred to the garments within the weeks that adopted, she stated they have been put in inexperienced rubbish luggage with a view of taking them to Lynette's mom's home. "I was allowed to go through Lyn's clothes and keep anything I wanted," JC stated, including she had saved some tops and pants with no "second thought", and had worn them on her 18th birthday. JC and Dawson married in January 1984 and separated in 1990. JC stated the subject of Lynette's whereabouts didn't come up in dialog until she received "so cranky" about caring for two younger ladies and studying to cook dinner and clear, when she "wanted to be an 18-year-old with my friends doing what they were doing".

JC stated on one event, Dawson instructed her Lynette “went away with religious people” who had been up on the home a few days earlier than she left. “I always felt it was a fob off just to shut me up.” She stated she would ask, “Where is Lyn? When’s she coming back? Have you heard anything?” to which Dawson replied that she had been seen in Perth or the Central Coast. “There [was] never any solid evidence that that was the case.” Under cross-examination, JC objected to calling her scenario with Dawson at an earlier level a “relationship”.