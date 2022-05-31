Chris Dawson’s trial delayed after prosecutor tests positive to COVID
Chris Dawson’s homicide trial within the NSW Supreme Court has been delayed by one week after the Crown prosecutor examined optimistic for COVID-19.
Dawson, 73, has pleaded not responsible to the homicide of his first spouse Lynette Dawson, who vanished from Sydney’s northern seashores in January 1982.
The courtroom was informed on Tuesday morning that Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, had returned a optimistic COVID-19 outcome on Monday evening. The Crown utilized for a one-week adjournment, unopposed by the defence. Justice Ian Harrison adjourned the judge-alone trial to Tuesday, June 7.
Dawson, a former Newtown Jets rugby league participant and highschool trainer, was extradited from Queensland in December 2018 and charged together with his first spouse’s homicide.
The Crown alleges that Dawson killed Lynette on or about January 8, 1982, and disposed of her physique, probably with help, motivated by his desire to have an unfettered relationship together with his former pupil and babysitter, often called JC.
Dawson and JC married in 1984 and separated in 1990.
Dawson claims he dropped Lynette off at a bus cease in Mona Vale on January 9, 1982, and as a substitute of assembly him as organized at Northbridge Baths, she called to say that she “needed time away”.
In an hour-long police interview from 1991, performed to the courtroom on Monday, Dawson estimated he had acquired 4 calls from Lynette after she left.