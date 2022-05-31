Chris Dawson’s trial delayed after prosecutor tests positive to COVID

Chris Dawson’s homicide trial within the NSW Supreme Court has been delayed by one week after the Crown prosecutor examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Dawson, 73, has pleaded not responsible to the homicide of his first spouse Lynette Dawson, who vanished from Sydney’s northern seashores in January 1982.

Chris Dawson (proper) arrives at courtroom on Tuesday together with his brother Peter Dawson. Credit:Kate Geraghty

The courtroom was informed on Tuesday morning that Crown prosecutor Craig Everson, SC, had returned a optimistic COVID-19 outcome on Monday evening. The Crown utilized for a one-week adjournment, unopposed by the defence. Justice Ian Harrison adjourned the judge-alone trial to Tuesday, June 7.

Dawson, a former Newtown Jets rugby league participant and highschool trainer, was extradited from Queensland in December 2018 and charged together with his first spouse’s homicide.