Chris Hemsworth Reveals Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Has Begun Filming

Furiosa, a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, has formally begun filming as introduced by Chris Hemsworth on Thursday. This film delves into the previous of Furiosa earlier than her fated encounter with Max. Fury Road starred Tom Hardy because the titular character of Max and launched audiences to the character of Furiosa performed by Charlize Theron. The character garnered rave critiques from critics and followers alike which prompted director George Miller to develop plans for a prequel in 2020.

Chris Hemsworth has shared a BTS picture from the set of Furiosa confirming the beginning of its filming. The film will characteristic Anya Taylor-Joy within the lead as a youthful imperator Furiosa. She is famend for her performances as Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit and her movie debut as Thomasin in The Witch. The plot of this film and character particulars are at present below wraps. However, Hemsworth is reportedly going to play the principle antagonist of the movie. His character is tipped to have by no means been featured earlier than within the Mad Max franchise. Emmy winner Abdul-Mateen II was additionally a part of the forged, however needed to drop out because of conflicts along with his schedule.

When the forged was initially revealed again in 2020, Furiosa was anticipated to hit the theatres in 2021. However, after quite a few delays and scheduling conflicts, the film’s filming is lastly underway. This announcement comes nearly two years earlier than its launch date of May 24, 2024.

Furiosa starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth is ready to hit the theatres on May 24, 2024.