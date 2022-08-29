Chris Martin draws tattoo for fan during ‘Fix You’ at Coldplay’s Wembley gig. Watch

It feels improbable to attend a live performance and watch your favorite singer or band carry out, however are you aware what feels even larger? When they cease in the course of a gig after noticing your signal and stroll in the direction of you to fulfil it. Agree? And that is what Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin did through the band’s latest gig at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The video was shared by Mattie Jolley, whose Twitter bio says that he’s a fan of the Coldplay band. “So Last night still hasn’t hit. Getting Don’t Panic was great but better of all, Chris saw my sign and came down to me during Fix You to draw me a tattoo… like WHAT!!” learn the caption accompanying the video.

The awe-inspiring second occurred when Chris Martin noticed a fan holding an indication that stated, “Chris, design my tattoo, please.” What occurred subsequent left folks in disbelief as Chris Martin went down on his knees on the stage to scribble a tattoo for the fan standing within the viewers whereas performing the track ‘Fix You’.

Watch the video under:

So Last night time nonetheless hasn’t hit. Getting Don’t Panic was nice however higher of all, Chris noticed my signal and got here all the way down to me throughout Fix You to attract me a tattoo… like WHAT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ayw4Fz2EBC — MattieOfTheSpheres (@MattieJolleyAFC) August 21, 2022

Mattie Jolley additionally posted a photograph of him getting the tattoo by the lead singer throughout Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium gig in London.

Take a have a look at his tweet under:

The video was shared on August 21 and has since acquired almost 8,500 views, greater than 500 likes and several other retweets. The share has additionally acquired varied responses from netizens.

“OMG! I would die if that happened!! I’m so jelly! Lucky lucky you!” posted a person with various emoticons. Another shared, “It’s the way he’s writing and singing. Can’t wait to see you get it.” “Holy Shit thats amazing! I queued, gigged and travelled back to kings cross with you on the 17! Thank you for being so lovely and helpful and being such a positive part of my first coldplay gig,” a 3rd expressed.