Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton lead Devin Booker-less Suns by Pelicans in Game 3

NEW ORLEANS — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 28 factors within the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker’s absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 114-111 on Friday night time in Game 3 of the first-round collection.

Deandre Ayton added 28 factors and 17 rebounds to assist the top-seeded Suns take a 2-1 collection lead. Paul scored 15 of Phoenix’s first 23 factors of the ultimate quarter. He additionally had 14 assists.

Booker strained his proper hamstring Tuesday night time after scoring 31 first-half factors in a 125-114 house loss. He sat on the bench throughout Game 3.

Mikal Bridges had 17 factors for the Suns. Backup middle middle JaVale McGee scored 15 factors on 7-of-8 capturing because the Suns damage the Pelicans inside.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 34 factors. CJ McCollum had 30.

Chris Paul drives to the basket in the course of the Suns’ Game 3 win over the Pelicans. NBAE by way of Getty Images

Game 4 is Sunday night time in New Orleans.

Jose Alvarado saved the Pelicans in it within the fourth with seven consecutive factors, however Paul answered with 5 straight factors and an help to tie it at 90 with 6:32 left. Paul then had eight consecutive factors for a 98-93 lead.

The Suns took their greatest lead, 66-53, early within the third quarter, however New Orleans used a 12-0 run over the following 2:43 to tug to 66-63. McCollum was the catalyst with a 3-pointer and a layup, and New Orleans pulled to 81-79 coming into the fourth quarter on the power of a 31-22 third-period run.

Deandre Ayton (22) completed with a game-high 28 factors. Getty Images

McCollum’s 16-foot jumper with 5:13 left within the first half tied it at 43, however whereas the ball was within the air, Pelicans ahead Jaxson Hayes barreled into Jae Crowder, who was standing on the baseline close to the basket. Hayes’ shoulder-to-chest foul was reviewed and earned him a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection.

That dustup sparked a 16-5 Phoenix run to shut the half, and the Suns led 59-48 at intermission.

Ayton, who was held to only 10 factors in a Game 2 loss to New Orleans, had 21 factors within the half on 10-of-14 capturing, with 4 of his baskets approaching feeds from Paul.