Chris Rock shuts down fan yelling ‘f–k Will Smith’ during rowdy second night of Boston shows

Chris Rock shutdown a fan who yelled “f–k Will Smith” throughout the second evening of his stand-up comedy run in Boston on Thursday evening.

The Wilbur Theatre crowd had “a lot of extra energy,” Thursday, an worker informed The Post, and the viewers’s ardour was evident from the beginning of Rock’s 8 p.m. set, in accordance with followers.

“Someone yelled out ‘f–k Will Smith’ and he went ‘no, no, no,’” in accordance with an viewers member who didn’t need to give her title.

“[Rock] said it like five or six times as he walked across the stage,” the girl recalled.

The comic informed the Beantown crowd Wednesday he was “still processing” being slapped by Smith at the Oscars, and he would discuss it at “some point.” The remarks have been his first public feedback in regards to the viral assault, and have been filmed exclusively by The Post.

The 57-year-old funnyman continued to downplay the incident Thursday and centered on his new materials.

Lines outdoors of Chris Rock’s present on the Wilbur Theater. Stephen Yang

“He kinda just shook it off. He didn’t want to talk about it,” mentioned ticket holder Adam Brown.

“He’s gotta take some time to really figure out how he wants to deal with it,” mentioned an viewers member who solely gave his title as Kevin.

There was a sense of déjà vu on the historic theatre throughout the second evening of Rock’s performances. The comic as soon as once more wore an all-white outfit, and for the second evening in a row, a fan was eliminated.

A fan was shut down for yelling ‘f— Will Smith’ throughout the Thursday evening present. AFP through Getty Images

“I didn’t do nothing. I didn’t do s–t!” yelled Boston resident Emily DePina to safety as she was booted from the venue. “Yes, I’m drinking. Yes I had four shots…I don’t give a f–k, I’ll be honest.”

“I paid $80 before this s–t happened,” she mentioned, referring to the slap.

Alana Hylton, 35, sat within the entrance row with DePina and was kicked out alongside her.

Emily DePina, 36, left, and Lana Hilton, 36, have been kicked out of Chris Rock’s present on the Wilbur Theater for being inebriated and making noise. Stephen Yang

DePina and Wilson had entrance row seats to Rock’s present. Stephen Yang

“We weren’t heckling Chris Rock. We had front row seats. We were endorsing him, responding to his jokes. He was interacting with us but security took us out,” the Boston resident mentioned.

“They got here to us about thrice. The first time, they mentioned we have been too loud, that we couldn’t work together with somebody on stage. The second time, they mentioned we have been heckling him. The third time…we switched sweats after which I received kicked out.

Chris Rock performs onstage on the Wilbur Theater in Boston on Wednesday evening. New York Post

“All we did was interact and respond to the comedian,” mentioned Hylton. “They are so afraid that someone is going to say something that they kicked us out before we could.”

Rock was scheduled to play two extra units on the Wilbur on Friday earlier than heading to Atlantic City for a pair of reveals on the Borgata, the place tickets on secondary markets have been promoting for greater than $1,000.