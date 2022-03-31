Chris Rock ‘still processing’ slap by Will Smith at Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock, in his first public feedback since he was slapped within the face by actor Will Smith on the Oscars on Sunday, stated he’s “still processing” the incident that made headlines around the globe.

“How was YOUR weekend?” Rock requested on Wednesday evening of a sold-out crowd at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre. He made it clear from the onset he didn’t plan to deal with the Oscars incident at size.

“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that shit,” Rock advised the gang. “It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Rock, 57, acquired a standing ovation from the Boston crowd.

“Let me be all misty and shit,” he stated, with tears in his eyes. “I don’t have a bunch of shit to say about that, so if you came here for that…’ he said, and paused. “I had written a whole show before this weekend.”

Perhaps Rock’s largest revelation was his plan to get a vasectomy subsequent week. He joked that he made his resolution after seeing 78-year-old actor Robert De Niro drop off his 11-year-old daughter at college.

“I’ve already seen Hannah Montana once and that was enough,” Rock quipped.

At Sunday’s Academy Awards, Rock was on stage to current the trophy for greatest documentary. He made a joke about Smith’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, that referenced the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane” through which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether or not Rock was conscious that Pinkett Smith has a situation that causes hair loss.

Will Smith strode onto the stage and slapped Rock earlier than profitable greatest actor lower than an hour later. The actor apologized to Rock and the academy in an announcement on Monday.

During his 80-minute set in Boston, Rock by no means talked about Smith. Instead, he launched right into a stream of profanity-laced barbs directed at Great Britain’s royal household, Meghan Markle, former US President Donald Trump, U.S. President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Subaru, Lululemon and even his oldest daughter Lola.

“He came out swinging, but not about Will Smith,” stated Ramsay Fretz, a 32-year-old Boston actual property agent who sat within the balcony. “It’s nice to see someone equally attack everybody.”

After the slap that reverberated around the globe, TickPick, a web based market for occasions, stated it bought extra tickets in a single day to Rock’s “Ego Death” tour than it did up to now month mixed.

Balcony seat tickets with a face worth of $61 fetched almost $1,000 after Smith slapped Rock in entrance of almost 17 million tv viewers tuned into the Oscars.

Some attendees in Boston had been dissatisfied that Rock kept away from verbally retaliating in opposition to Smith.

“You know, it was the elephant in the room,” stated viewers member Jay Dee. “Everyone was waiting for the ‘aha’ moment that didn’t come.”

