Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap | Loop Barbados

Chris Rock acquired a number of standing ovations earlier than he instructed one joke Wednesday at his first comedy present since Will Smith slapped him within the face onstage on the Oscars.

Rock solely briefly addressed the slap to the sold-out crowd in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened.”

“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock stated halfway by way of his first of two units. The nighttime performances got here simply three days after Smith smacked the comic for making a joke about his spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, whereas presenting an Academy Award.

Rock didn’t point out Smith or Pinkett Smith by identify at his present in Boston. Wearing all white, he appeared to be virtually embarrassed by the a number of ovations he acquired. As the applause carried on for minutes — with followers yelling “I love you, Chris!” — the comic gave the impression to be getting emotional, a visitor seated close to the stage instructed The Associated Press.

“How was your weekend?” Rock joked earlier than stepping into his set.

Ticket costs skyrocketed after Smith took to the awards stage and slapped Rock on dwell TV, however the comic made clear he wasn’t going to speak at size about it Wednesday.

“If you came to hear that, I’m not … I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock stated.

He spent a lot of the evening skewering celebrities and politicians. Among them had been the Duchess of Sussex, the Kardashians, in addition to President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and former President Donald Trump.

Outside the venue, a fan confirmed off a T-shirt that includes the “G.I. Jane” brand and Pinkett Smith’s face. Another had a shirt he made that confirmed Smith’s face and displayed a crude joke concerning the couple’s relationship.

At least one particular person yelled in the course of the present that Rock ought to sue Smith.

Rock’s joke on the Oscars was about Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzed haircut: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock stated, evaluating Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore’s “G.I. Jane” character, who had a buzz lower within the 1997 movie.

Smith promptly stood up from his seat on the entrance of the venue and took to the stage, slapping Rock throughout the face earlier than sitting again down and yelling at Rock to maintain his spouse’s identify out of his mouth.

Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her prognosis of alopecia, which may trigger baldness.

Within an hour, Smith gained finest actor, receiving a standing ovation. During his five-minute acceptance speech, Smith talked about defending his household and apologised to the academy. A day later, Smith issued an apology to the comic, to the academy and to viewers at dwelling, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Pinkett Smith responded Tuesday with a graphic on Instagram that learn: “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it.” She provided no additional remark.

George Guay, a 24-year-old fan from Boston who grew up on “Everybody Hates Chris,” stated he purchased a ticket after Rock was slapped by Smith.

“He’s the most popular celebrity so I want to be here,” Guay stated earlier than the present, including that he hoped Rock would open with a response to the state of affairs. “I just want a good show.”

Afterward, some followers had been a bit of disillusioned he didn’t deal with the controversy extra straight. But in addition they stated they might see from his physique language that he wasn’t certain easy methods to do it.

“As soon as I saw him, his mood was a little bit shocked,” stated Dave Henriquez, a 48-year-old musician from Newton, Massachusetts. “I got that it was weighing on him.”

Erin Ryan, a 33-year-old instructor additionally from Newton who was with Henriquez, stated she felt Rock wished to carry out his act, “not make the standup about the one incident.”

Kathryn West-Hines, a 50-year-old Pilates teacher from Malden, Massachusetts, stated she got here away with much more respect for Rock. “I thought it was amazing, classy,” she stated, including that he wasn’t going to let “what happened Sunday” take away his shine.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith putting Rock. Its board of governors met Wednesday to provoke disciplinary proceedings towards Smith for violations of the group’s requirements of conduct. The academy stated it had requested Smith to depart the ceremony after hitting Rock, however he refused to take action.

This was not the primary time Rock had made a joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense. When he hosted the 2016 Oscars, some folks boycotted the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, together with the Smiths. Said Rock then: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted the Oscars with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, stated she felt bodily unwell after Smith slapped Rock. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres scheduled to air April 7, Sykes additionally stated letting Smith keep and settle for his award shouldn’t have occurred.

The drama overshadowed some historic wins at an Oscars. The deaf household drama “CODA” grew to become the primary movie with a largely deaf solid to win finest image. For the primary time, a streaming service, Apple TV+, took Hollywood’s high honour, signalling a profound shift in Hollywood and in moviegoing. Wins for Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story,”Troy Kotsur of “CODA” and Jane Campion, director of “The Power of the Dog,” all had made historical past.

By MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press