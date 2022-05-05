Chris Silverwood: ‘I’ve specifically challenged the Test bowlers to be hot on their first 12 balls’

Chris Silverwood is not any stranger to Sri Lanka’s foibles. After all, it was solely a little bit over a yr in the past that he introduced his England facet to Lankan shores and swept the house staff 2-0 in a Test sequence. But now, some 15 months later, he is on the different finish, charged with patching up the identical weaknesses he had so brutally exploited.

Sure, within the intervening yr, Silverwood’s predecessor Mickey Arthur improved the staff’s health and fielding requirements, whereas the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga blossomed into two of the world’s main bowlers. But the outcomes stay as inconsistent as ever, a lot of which is all the way down to a permanent inconsistency with the bat.

Unsurprisingly this was the primary space of concern Silverwood recognized whereas diagnosing Sri Lanka’s issues.

“We want more discipline in the batting, more patience in the batting and some intent to score as well,” stated Silverwood, addressing the media for the primary time since taking up the role of head coach

“It’s all about scoring runs and that’s what we want the batting line-up to do. I’ll try and instill some confidence into the boys so they can go out there and construct their innings and score big runs, certainly in the first innings, and give us something to bowl at. It’s not rocket science.”

Not rocket science certainly, however actually a difficulty many different coaches over the previous decade (11 to be precise) have didn’t do. But, as they are saying, figuring out the issue is half the battle, and Silverwood has wasted little time in brainstorming fixes for Sri Lanka’s batting woes.

“I have spent the last couple of weeks just digging through stats, looking at how we can improve. One of them is the intent to score, we have to give the batters the confidence to go out there and not fear getting out. That’s not to say we have to be reckless, what I’m saying is we have to bring ‘smarts’ into that as well. But I do want them to be positive, I want them to be brave. If we go with that attitude, the dot-ball rates will come down and the strike-rates will go up, which can only be a good thing.

“I’ve inspired the blokes to be very particular once they practice, take into consideration who they’ll come up towards, and practise to swimsuit these conditions. Rather than simply coaching on a broad scale, each time you come out of that web, you come out a greater participant than you went in. To try this, it’s important to think about what challenges you will have in entrance of you, after which go experiment, discover a method, make your strengths stronger, and clearly work on the belongings you won’t be as sturdy at.”

Silverwood’s forte, though, is in his work with fast bowlers, having been one himself during his playing days. And despite having had scarcely two weeks to work with his players since taking up the role, he has already sought to stamp his mark on the team’s pace contingent.

“I’ve particularly challenged the Test bowlers to be scorching on their first 12 balls, as a result of as everyone knows the primary 12 balls you may make an actual influence in your spell in addition to put stress again on the batters.

“It’s about instilling the discipline that we can do good things for long periods of time and not getting bored of doing them. Hitting your lines and lengths, finding spots on any given pitch, and being able to live there, and then you bring in the skills like wobble seam, etc., and all our guys swing it too, which is great. So, it’s just about bringing all those skills together and being disciplined enough to live in one area, where you can wear the opposition down if need be.

“It’ll be a gradual course of, however should you sow the seed and let it develop, over a time frame you will see that that folks can do it.”

Naveed Nawaz will serve as assistant coach to Silverwood•SLC

Silverwood’s first challenge will be Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh later this month, with the team due to fly out on May 8. The touring party, however, will not have the luxury of calling on Chameera, Lahiru Kumara or the recently retired Suranga Lakmal. This means Sri Lanka take with them a fairly inexperienced fast-bowling unit. Silverwood, though, sees the bright side.

“From my level of the view, the truth that they’re younger signifies that they are going to tackle info extra shortly, and perhaps attempt new issues as nicely. The response has been wonderful to this point.”

Over the course of the briefing Silverwood, flanked by his assistant coach Naveed Nawaz and team manager Mahinda Halangode, also revealed he had spoken to several past national-team coaches prior to accepting the position, and so had a clear idea of what to expect from the job. He also acknowledged that communication would present a challenge, which Nawaz will no doubt play a pivotal role in helping overcome.

“Of course, one of many challenges for me will probably be communication. I’ve to verify the plans that I’m attempting to place in place I can get throughout to the boys correctly. Obviously, Naveed has helped me with it brilliantly to this point. Equally, I’ve bought to remember that the best way I see issues just isn’t the best way another person sees it, so I’ve to concentrate on how tradition works as nicely, and I’ve good expertise with that once I was working in Zimbabwe. All in all, what we have right here may be very thrilling.

“I want the Sri Lankan flair, I want the boys to express themselves; I don’t want them to be anybody else, I want them to be themselves and fly the flag for Sri Lanka.”

Nawaz, who had been thought of for the position of head coach as nicely, will even oversee the staff’s batting. The former Sri Lanka cricketer additionally elaborated on his position, talking of his need to get to know the gamers higher over the approaching weeks and months, in order to have the ability to assist them attain their potential.

“Two-way clarity is important to minimise any grievances players might have. Also creating a platform to discuss players’ personal as well as tactical issues,” Nawaz stated. “My role will be to act partly as a mentor, as a friend, and also at the same time drilling into them the tactical changes that they need to do to improve their game.

“It’s an ideal alternative to work with any person like Chris who has a wealth of expertise. Obviously, I utilized for the top coach’s position however I nonetheless take the assistant coach’s position as a chance. As lengthy as each of us are on the identical wavelength – to deliver again Sri Lanka cricket its misplaced glory – it is all that issues.”