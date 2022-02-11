Chris Tremain carries New South Wales to two-wicket victory

Michael Neser and Mark Steketee have been excellent for Queensland however could not fairly pull it off

New South Wales 186 (Hughes 86*, Steketee 5-46) and eight for 137 beat Queensland 193 (Khawaja 63) and 129 by two wickets

Chris Tremain held his nerve to information an inexperienced New South Wales aspect to a gripping two-wicket victory over Queensland on the Gabba.

At the top, he had Harry Conway for firm who firstly survived eight deliveries after which hit the successful run off Mark Steketee

Moments earlier, with seven runs nonetheless wanted, Tremain survived a run out enchantment when he got here again for a second to 3rd man. Jimmy Peirson did fantastically to flick the ball again onto the stumps and replays confirmed Tremain was quick by just a few inches however TV umpires will not be a part of the Sheffield Shield.

Tremain then levelled the scores with a thumping straight drive off Michael Neser who had matched Steketee with three wickets within the innings together with eradicating Baxter Holt with eight runs required.

Neser and Steketee have been very good all through the match as they shared 14 wickets and recurrently chipped away at New South Wales’ run chase.

The goal of 137 – after Queensland had misplaced 7 for 28 of their second innings – instantly appeared rather more imposing when Steketee bought one by Ryan Hackney within the second over and Daniel Hughes edged a terrific supply from Neser within the third.

Jason Sangha was lbw to Jack Wildermuth and after Jack Edwards had been caught at slip off a no-ball from Steketee he fell to the identical bowler when he clipped a catch to sq. leg to go away New South Wales 4 for 49.

Lachlan Hearne and Hayden Kerr briefly settled issues however Neser returned to trapped Kerr lbw and Hearne’s arduous work was undone because the left hander chipped a catch to mid-on the place Marnus Labuschagne made good floor.

When Trent Copeland was additionally given lbw – a extra borderline resolution – New South Wales wanted 17 with three wickets in hand at tea. Holt, enjoying simply his third first-class match, confronted 75 balls for his 20 to get the goal down into single figures just for his departure to ratchet up the strain once more.

Just two half-centuries have been scored within the match and Queensland may solely add one other 24 runs after resuming on 5 for 105. Copeland and Tremain did the harm whereas James Bazley was run out after being given little probability when Neser known as him by for a single to midwicket.